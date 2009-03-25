Metallica May Soon Ditch Warner Music Group

During their not-so-secret SXSW show this weekend, Metallica’s drummer Lars Ulrich hinted that the band may soon ditch Warner Music Group and the whole major-label system.

LA Times: Metallica’s 2008 release “Death Magnetic” was the last the group contractually owed to Warner, and Ulrich said he’s ready to consult with another famously anti-corporate artist, Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, about surviving outside the major-label system.

When asked if the band needed a major label, Ulrich, despite being surrounded by Warner reps, didn’t mince words. “Without offending any of the good people from the record company in the room, no,” Ulrich said. “Let’s cut to the chase….The primary — not the only, but the primary — function of a record label is to act as a bank. When you’re fortunate enough to be successful and so on, you don’t need to rely on record companies as the banks….

But chances are they probably won’t pull a Madonna and link up with Live Nation:

“We haven’t sold out to Live Nation, and we are certainly not planning on it,” Ulrich said. “And we are very, very fortunate that we do not need what they offer…”

While he didn’t comment directly on the Live Nation-Ticketmaster merger, he did join Trent Reznor in condemning the corporate-sanctioned ticket scalping Reznor and others have railed against lately.

“Certainly, some of the practices that come in the wake of this — like direct reselling and all the stuff that Bruce was up against in January and some of these other things — obviously are very distasteful, and downright . . . it’s just ripping people off,” he added. “It’s impure. So obviously I’d stand up and scream from every rooftop that I think that’s . . . impure.”

We’ve also embedded video of Ulrich talking about the topics above at greateer length as well as how the group (quickly) decided to do their edition of Guitar Hero.





