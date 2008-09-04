Metallica Finally realises It Can’t Fight The Internet

Metallica is infamous for helping kill the original Napster, but it looks like the metal group has finally realised that they can’t stop the Internet. Or at least they’ve figured out how to talk like that.



Metallica’s new album, ‘Death Magnetic’, leaked out onto the Internet a week before its scheduled release. But instead of resorting to lawsuits — so far, at least — drummer Lars Ulrich had this to say on a Bay Area radio station, according to Digital Music News:

“If this thing leaks all over the world today or tomorrow, happy days. Happy days. It’s 2008 and it’s part of how it is these days, so it’s fine.”

Obviously, to some extent, this is sarcasm. But for Metallica, even that’s progress. If only their peers at Guns N’ Roses could cultivate a similar sense of humour.

