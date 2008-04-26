Napster-Hating Metallica Drummer: Free Music's Not So Bad

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, also known as “the rich guy who bitched about Napster” now says that free online music may not be such a bad thing, after all.



Lars and his bandmates once took a lot of flack for publicly suggesting that “file sharers” were, in fact, not sharing music but stealing it. But that doesn’t mean he’s not interested in, say, using the Web to promote their next album — whenever that happens. Here he is in a recent Rolling Stone interview:

“We want to be as free (as) players as possible. We’ve been observing Radiohead and Trent Reznor and in 27 years or however long it takes for the next record, we’ll be looking forward to everything in terms of possibilities with the Internet.”

Will that include giving the album away for free, or letting fans “choose” their price? Unlikely. Beacause there’s one big difference between Metallica and those other artists – Metallica has a giant record contract with Warner Music Group (WMG) — which still is in the business of getting paid for music sales.

