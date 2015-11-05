Researchers are developing metal implants that dissolve after healing

A team at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is working to create metal implants that disintegrates on its own after the injury heals. The major goal is to revolutionise metallic biomaterials to improve treatments for orthopaedic, craniofacial, neural and cardiovascular ailments.

Video courtesy of the National Science Foundation

