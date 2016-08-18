A new 'Metal Gear' game is coming in 2017, and it's like nothing the series has done before

The “Metal Gear” video game series is taking a hard left turn in its latest iteration, “Metal Gear Survive.” As the name implies, this “Metal Gear” game is focused less on espionage and more on survival.

Konami As seen here, ‘Mother Base’ has been destroyed.

“Metal Gear Survive” is an alternate take on what happened after the events of “Metal Gear Solid: Ground Zeroes.” As seen above, Mother Base is destroyed and, as seen below, Solid Snake and Revolver Ocelot are high-tailing it outta town on a heli:

Rather than the hulking “Metal Gear” robots of past games, survival in “Metal Gear Survive” is a struggle against what looks to be an army of zombies (for the record, the game’s Japanese publisher is referring to the zombies as “living biological threats,” whatever that means).

This looks a lot like a zombie if you ask us:

Konami Maybe one of the Stone Men escaped Valyria and ended up in ‘Metal Gear.’ WHO KNOWS.

The game’s described as a four-player co-op shooter, and it looks like each of the four players will have a role to play. In the first trailer for “Metal Gear Survive,” you can see one character with a bow:

Another with a shotgun:

And yet another with what looks to be an improvised weapon (literally just a long metal pipe):

There are few video game series that draw as much excitement — and expectation — from gaming fans as the “Metal Gear” franchise. Not only is it one of the longest running game series of all time, but it’s tied directly to a famous game director in Hideo Kojima.

Notoriously, Kojima left Konami (or was forced out depending on who you ask) after completing the last major entry in the “Metal Gear” series: 2015’s magnum opus “Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.” This move embittered many fans toward Konami.

Given that context, the reaction to the announcement of “Metal Gear Surive” is…less than positive. As “Minecraft” creator Markus “Notch” Persson said on Twitter:

It bothers me that I feel ashamed to even admit I’d probably give Metal Gear Survive a chance.

— Markus Persson (@notch) August 17, 2016

But perhaps you’re more willing to give the game a shot? The game is set to arrive at some point in 2017 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Check out the full announcement trailer right here, care of IGN:

