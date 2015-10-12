Watch one player's incredible, last-minute escape in the new 'Metal Gear' game

Universal Vin Diesel looking like Vin Diesel in ‘Furious 7,’ the latest film in the ‘Fast & Furious’ series.

Do you like action movies? I like action movies. Who doesn’t like action movies?

Sure, there are plenty of bad ones. And sure, most good action movies are still rife with ridiculous dialog and unbelievable plot twists and all sorts of other issues. But I also spent a full day re-watching every “Fast and Furious” film in anticipation of “Furious 7.” I enjoyed every second of that day.

Anyway, if you like action movies like me, you probably enjoy watching people — usually the hero character — leap out of the way of certain death at the last minute. It’s a trope of the genre, and when done well a scene like that can steal the film.

In video games, however, jumping out of the way of certain death at the last minute is on YOU, the player, to pull off. That both makes it more rare to see and all the more gratifying to pull off. So when I saw this GIF from the recently released, incredibly fun “Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain,” I kinda freaked out.

It starts off innocently enough, with the game’s main character (Snake) using his “Fulton device” (a high-powered balloon used for retrieving personnel and items from the battlefield, which really exists and was used for years by the United States government) to snatch up a large truck.



That truck, however, collides with an enemy helicopter in mid-flight. It’s an explosive meeting:



And then the exploding helicopter comes crashing down to Earth. Watch out, Snake!



Thankfully, whoever was playing both dodged out of the way of the crashing helicopter at the last second and took time out to pet his adorable dog.



Good dog! Goooood dog!

