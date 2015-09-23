The best Easter eggs in 'Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain'

Konami A birthday cake made for ‘Big Boss,’ the main character you play in ‘Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain,’ seen during an Easter Egg cutscene.

The world of video games is notorious for “Easter Eggs” — hidden delights that are often referential, tongue-in-cheek, and meant for the detail-oriented. The latest “Metal Gear Solid” game, “Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain,” is a perfect example of this concept.

First, some context: “Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain” is the final game from the original creator of the “Metal Gear” game series which started in 1987. It was an expensive game to make and took many years, which led to a very public schism between the creator (Hideo Kojima) and the game’s publisher (Konami). That’s important to know, as this game is essentially Kojima’s love letter to longtime fans and his now defunct team (Kojima Productions).

Head below for a walk through Kojima’s many small nods to the series, his other works, and you — the player — in “Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.”

Happy birthday! Konami One of the first things you'll do in 'Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain' is create a character, which includes selecting a birthday. So, what happens when your in-game birthday coincides with that day in reality? You're called back to home base urgently. What could be wrong?! RAW Embed You hear what sound like gunshots in the distance. Emergency lights are flashing. RAW Embed You pull your gun...only to realise it's not gunshots, but fireworks. RAW Embed You've been tricked! It's your character's birthday, and the game's main characters are here to celebrate. There's Miller and Ocelot and...some generic soldier you snagged in the battlefield! RAW Embed What birthday celebration would it be without a birthday cake, replete with military regalia? RAW Embed There's even a more...adult present for you, care of your buddy Revolver Ocelot (that's a real character name in 'The Phantom Pain'). RAW Embed It's possible you'd NEVER see that scene if you didn't happen to play the game on the date you set for your character's birthday. Madness! Konami The game's creator, Hideo Kojima, is a character you rescue in-game. Konami Late in the game, on an otherwise seemingly generic side mission, you're given an opportunity to perform an 'Intel Agent Extraction.' Konami The mission's description offers a slight hint at its importance. 'The target is of critical importance... or maybe even more than that.' Mmmmmhmmmmmmm. The version of Hideo Kojima in-game is a fairly accurate representation of the man himself. Konami Given that this is an optional side mission, it's also entirely possible you'd never see Mr. Kojima in game. (And then carry him out on your back.) RAW Embed There are tons of other little Easter eggs, too, like a character from Kojima's 'Silent Hills' appearing as a decoy: RAW Embed And your character, Big Boss, getting more and more filthy as he plays mission after mission. Eventually, flies buzz around him from lack of showering. When he arrives at home base smelling funky, soldiers avoid getting too close: RAW Embed Thankfully, his pal Revolver Ocelot has a solution: RAW Embed Lastly, there are 'under construction' posters all over your home base. They have got goofy cartoons demonstrating what might happen: Konami And what happens if you stand around this one for too long? A box falls on you, of course. RAW Embed

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.