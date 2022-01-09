Meta signs huge lease, allowing it to snap up 33 floors of Austin’s soon-to-be largest skyscraper

Austin, Texas. RYAN KYTE/Getty Images

Facebook’s parent Meta will lease 589,000 square feet of office space in Austin, Texas.

Austin Business Journal reported that the leased space will be in the city’s tallest building.

The 66-story skyscraper is still under construction and due to be completed in 2023.

Facebook’s parent company Meta just signed a deal to snag a huge amount of extra office space in Austin, Texas.

Austin Business Journal recently reported that the company will lease the entire commercial section of Sixth and Guadalupe, a 66-floor tower that is still under construction.

The building is expected to be the city’s largest and is due to be completed in 2023.

The deal, which took place on December 31, according to the outlet, appears to be the second-largest single office lease in the city. Meta will rent 589,000 square feet of office space across 33 floors of the property, it added.

Meta did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Katherine Shappley, head of Meta’s Austin office and vice president for commerce customer success, told the outlet: “We first came to Austin over 10 years ago with just seven employees, now over 2,000 of us are proud to call Austin home. We’re committed to Austin and look forward to growing here together.”

Last December, Meta joined other major tech companies, including Google and Lyft, in delaying mandatory office returns, amid the rise in the Omicron variant.

The company still planned to forge ahead with the reopening of its offices on January 31, although it would give staff more flexibility over how they worked. As part of this move, workers would have the option to delay returning by three to five months.