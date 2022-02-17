Mark Zuckerberg promoted Meta policy chief Nick Clegg so the CEO won’t have to deal with governments as much any more

Clegg (left) and Zuckerberg, and prior to a meeting with French President at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on May 10, 2019. Yoan Valat/AFP via Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg announced Wednesday he’s promoting Meta’s head of policy Nick Clegg.

“I’ve asked Nick Clegg to take on a new position as President, Global Affairs,” Zuckerberg said in a post to his Facebook page.

Clegg previous title was vice president of global affairs and communications. It’s not clear exactly how his job will change, but Zuckerberg signaled that as president of global affairs Clegg will be expected to be the company’s first point of contact with governments.

“Nick will now lead our company on all our policy matters, including how we interact with governments as they consider adopting new policies and regulations,” Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg said Clegg will report directly to himself and Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg.

Zuckerberg also indicated that himself and Sandberg will take a less active role in speaking to governments.

“As Nick takes on this new leadership role, it will enable me to focus more of my energy on leading the company as we build new products for the future, and it will support Sheryl as she continues to focus on the success of our business,” Zuckerberg said.

Both Zuckerberg and Sandberg have made appearances before US lawmakers at Senate and Congress hearings.

Meta did not comment further when contacted by Insider about Clegg’s role change.

The news of Clegg’s promotion comes a day after Zuckerberg laid out a new set of corporate values for Meta — including calling Meta employees “Metamates.”