An engineer replaced his 4 monitors with Meta glasses -- and it might be the future of work

There’s been a lot of hype around augmented reality, but this might be the closest we’ve come to seeing it actually used in the workplace.

Meta, the maker of augmented reality glasses, just did an interview with tech writer Robert Scoble, where it shows how some of the engineers use Meta’s augmented reality glasses at work.

One engineer said he got rid of the four monitors he used to have on his desk because he’s able to get most of his work done through the Meta glasses now. The engineer showed how he could work on the designs of a 3D object, while checking his email and listening to Spotify through multiple “virtual screens” accessible through the Meta glasses.

“I code for the glasses through the glasses,” the engineer said. “The keyboard is the only thing I need, except for the glasses.”

In fact, Meta CEO Meron Gribetz told Scoble that he expects to throw away all the monitors in his office by next year.

“We already have the resolution in [the glasses,] and all of the components necessary to start replacing that,” Gribetz said.

Meta’s augmented reality glasses let the users look through the lenses and interact with physical objects rendred virtually. The objects can be manipulated by your hands or controlled with your keyboard. It’s similar to Microsoft Hololens or Magic Leap, but it looks like Meta’s moving faster than its competition, as Gribetz said a new product announcement will be made on March 2.

Meta was founded in 2012 and has raised $23 million in funding so far. You can watch the full video at Scoble’s Facebook page.

Here’s a few screenshots that show how Meta’s technology works:

This is a prototype, but it gives an idea of what Meta’s new augmented reality glasses will look like. Gribetz says it will be “weightless” and “almost invisible” within 5 years.

This is a screenshot of what the engineer was seeing through the glasses. He was playing with this 3D object. The screen would be much cleaner when looked through the lenses, and the dark spots would turn into actual real-life settings.

On the side, the engineer had multiple “virtual screens” open, including his gmail account.

He had a window for Spotify open as well.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.