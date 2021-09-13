Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff wore a semi-sheer top and matching sneakers at the 2021 Met Gala

Ella Emhoff at the 2021 Met Gala. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Ella Emhoff attended her first Met Gala in New York City on Monday.

She wore a red Stella McCartney look for the event, including a semi-sheer top and sneakers.

Emhoff also wore the no-makeup makeup look and crystals around her eyes.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Met Gala welcomed modern American icon Ella Emhoff to its 2021 “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” event.

The 22-year-old stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris arrived at the fashion fundraiser on Monday in a Stella McCartney look. She wore a top made from red mesh that revealed her tattoos, with panels of sequined fabric that covered her chest and stomach.

Emhoff, who is a designer and model herself, paired the top with mesh sneakers and loose-fitting, patent-leather pants that had a peplum-style waistband.

Ella Emhoff wears Stella McCartney on the Met Gala red carpet. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Emhoff kept the rest of her look simple, wearing the no-makeup makeup look, crystals around her eyes, and moon-shaped stud earrings.

After entering the event, she also added a red clutch and sparkling mask that perfectly matched her outfit.

She later added a sparkling mask and red clutch. Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images

Emhoff entered the fashion industry with a bang in January when she attended the Presidential Inauguration in a bedazzled Miu Miu coat and Batsheva dress.

She’s since gone on to appear on magazine covers and model during New York Fashion Week.