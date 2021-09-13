Kim Kardashian’s faceless Met Gala outfit has everyone talking. Here are the best memes people are making out of her look.

Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian attend the 2021 Met Gala celebrating ‘In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion’ at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021, in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kim Kardashian has become the ultimate Met Gala meme yet again.

Kardashian wore a black bodysuit that completely covered her face for fashion’s biggest night.

Her look was frequently compared to the Dementors from “Harry Potter.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It’s been eight years since Kim Kardashian West’s floral dress became the ultimate Met Gala meme.

But the reality TV star might have just one-upped herself this year.

Kardashian West arrived at the red carpet wearing a black bodysuit that completely covered her face, arms, legs, and heels for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibit.

And it wasn’t long before the Twitterverse began reacting to Kardashian West’s look.

Many thought Kardashian West’s ensemble looked similar to dementors from the ‘Harry Potter’ films

Others compared her look to villains from the popular teen shows ‘Pretty Little Liars’ and ‘Riverdale’

And others were just really, really confused

Kardashian West’s look was a far cry from her sister Kendall Jenner, who opted for the ultimate naked dress instead.

Kardashian West on the steps at the Met Gala. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

While Kardashian West’s outfit may seem unusual, those closely following her fashion might not be surprised.

Earlier this week, Kardashian was photographed wearing a mask that zipped shut across her face and eyes while she was out in New York City.

Kardashian hasn’t shared the inspiration behind her recent face coverings, but she did post about the leather outfit on Instagram with a knife emoji as her caption.