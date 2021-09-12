5 politicians who have attended the Met Gala – and what they wore

Hillary Clinton, then a US senator, attended the Met Gala in 2001. Hillary Clinton at the 2001 Met Gala. Evan Agostini/Getty Images She wore a cheetah-print ball gown with a shiny shawl to the event, which was themed “Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years.”

Before he was president of the United States, Donald Trump was a fixture at the Met Gala. Donald Trump and Melania Trump (then Knauss) at the Met Gala in 2004. Evan Agostini/Getty Images The theme of the 2004 gala was “Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century.”

Trump appears to have worn the same tuxedo to the event every year, while Melania’s outfits varied. Melania Trump and Donald Trump at the 2005 Met Gala. Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic/Getty Images Melania wore an Alexander McQueen ball gown in 2005.

While pregnant with Barron, Melania wore a white empire-waist dress with a black belt. Donald and Melania Trump at the 2006 Met Gala. Evan Agostini/Getty Images The theme of the gala was “Anglomania.”

At the 2007 gala, Trump wore his black tuxedo with a bowtie, and Melania wore a shimmering gold dress. Donald Trump and Melania Trump (then Knauss) at the 2007 Met Gala. Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Melania’s dress was designed by Roberto Cavalli.

Melania wore a hot pink Vera Wang gown in 2008. Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the 2008 Met Gala. BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images The theme of the 2008 gala was “Superheroes.”

The tuxedo made another appearance at the 2009 gala, while Melania wore a black Dolce & Gabbana dress. Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Met Gala in 2009. CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Guests dressed according to the theme “The Model As Muse.”

In 2010, Trump sported his go-to tux while Melania wore a navy satin dress by Christian Siriano. Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the Met Gala in 2010. BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Siriano later stated that he would not dress Melania Trump while she served as first lady. “I think for a while everyone was trying to figure out what to do. Unfortunately, it really doesn’t have anything to do with [Melania], but she is representing what’s happening politically and what’s happening politically right now is not really good for anyone,” he told Time magazine in 2017.

For the “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” Met Gala in 2011, Melania wore a gold dress by Reem Acra. Donald Trump and Melania Trump attend the 2011 Met Gala. Larry Busacca/Getty Images She paired the dress with a gold Alexander McQueen bag, while Trump wore his go-to tuxedo.

At their last Met Gala appearance, Trump wore what appears to be the same tuxedo, and Melania chose a dramatic white mini-dress with pointy shoulder pads. Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the 2012 Met Gala. Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The theme that year was “Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations.”

Mitt Romney attended the Met Gala in 2018 with his wife, Ann, while wearing a tuxedo he bought on Amazon. Ann Romney and Mitt Romney at the 2018 Met Gala. Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images Apparently, Ann didn’t want him telling anyone where he got his suit , but he couldn’t resist.

Before he was mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg attended the Met Gala with Mary Jane Salk in 1998. Mary Jane Salk and Michael Bloomberg attend the Met Gala in 1998. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images The theme of the gala was “Cubism and Fashion.” Bloomberg wore a black tuxedo with a taupe bowtie, and black shoes with gold detailing. Salk wore a black dress with a floral pattern and a black shawl.

While serving as mayor, he wore a charcoal suit to the 2007 gala. Michael Bloomberg, Anna Wintour, Cate Blanchett, and Nicolas Ghesquiere at the Met Gala in 2007. BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images The theme of the gala in 2007 was “Poiret: King of Fashion.” These days, male attendees often skip suits and opt for something a little more unexpected.

Bloomberg wore a red bowtie to the event in 2008. Michael Bloomberg and Diana Taylor at the 2008 Met Gala. BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images His partner, business executive Diana Taylor, wore a purple gown.

He exchanged the bowtie for a red tie in 2010, while Taylor wore a beaded gown in earth tones. Michael Bloomberg and Diana Taylor at the 2010 Met Gala. Bryan Bedder/WireImage for Vogue The theme of the evening was “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity.”

Bloomberg went with a blue bowtie in 2012, and Taylor wore a green dress with an accent at one shoulder. Michael Bloomberg and Diana Taylor attend the Met Gala in 2012. Larry Busacca/Getty Images The theme of the gala was “Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations.”

In 2014, he wore white tie attire. Diana Taylor, Michael Bloomberg, and Georgina Bloomberg attend the Met Gala in 2014. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Diana Taylor wore a velvet burgundy dress, while Bloomberg’s daughter Georgina wore a blue gown.

He wore a tuxedo with a silver bowtie for the 2019 gala, themed “Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion.” Georgina Bloomberg, Michael Bloomberg and Diana Taylor at the 2019 Met Gala. Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Georgina wore a black-and-white gown with a sparkly gold lining, and Taylor donned a black flapper-inspired look.

Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, who represents New York’s 12th congressional district, attended the Met Gala that same year in an ornate black, silver, and gold gown. Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney at the Met Gala in 2018. Taylor Hill/Getty Images The dress fit the theme of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination.”