18 of the most daring outfits Met Gala co-chairs have worn over the years

- Nicole Kidman became the first celebrity co-chair of the Met Gala in 2003.
- The actress wore a sheer bedazzled gown that set the tone for future celebrity co-chairs.
- Lady Gaga wore four different jaw-dropping looks when she walked the pink carpet in 2019.
For her first Met Gala, and the first time a celebrity co-chaired alongside Vogue’s Anna Wintour, Nicole Kidman wore a sheer one-shoulder Gucci by Tom Ford gown
The crystal-covered gown fit perfectly with the year’s “Goddess: The Classical Mode” theme.
Cate Blanchett wore a gold, fringe-covered Balenciaga gown with chain straps and a low back when she co-chaired the Met Gala in 2007.
She paired the bold gown with simple accessories and a matching clutch handbag.
Kate Moss wore a striking, iridescent one-shoulder mini-dress by Marc Jacobs when she co-chaired the event in 2009.
The iconic ’90s supermodel was the perfect co-chair choice for that year’s theme, “Model as Muse.” The back of the dress was completely open, save for the draped fabric over her arm and a ruched mini-skirt.
For the 2012 Met Gala, Carey Mulligan wore a metallic gown by Miuccia Prada that fit perfectly with that year’s “Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations” theme.
She co-chaired the event alongside Anna Wintour and honorary co-chair Jeff Bezos, who attended with his then-wife Mackenzie Bezos.
Co-chair Rooney Mara attended the Met Gala in 2013 wearing a low-cut, white lace gown by Givenchy.
For the “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” theme, Mara paired her otherwise demure look with a bold black lip.
Never to be upstaged, honorary co-chair Beyoncé wore a black-and-gold Givenchy gown with an opulent train and matching thigh-high boots the same year.
The haute couture look was designed by co-chair Riccardo Tisci.
Sarah Jessica Parker wore an over-the-top duchesse satin gown by Oscar de la Renta when she co-chaired in 2014.
The “Sex and the City” actress made sure to call attention to the designer’s name trailing along the back of the gown.
“Did you see his name on the back?” SJP asked reporters at the event. “I said to Mr. de la Renta, ‘Please let me use scarlet embroidery thread, and splash your name across the back.’ It was my idea. He would never in a million years have done it, he’s far too modest.”
While co-chairing the Met Gala in 2016, Taylor Swift rocked a noticeably different look.
For the theme, the “Blank Space” singer topped off her metallic Louis Vuitton dress with a new platinum blonde ‘do and strappy black heels. It’s been speculated that Swift met her boyfriend Joe Alwyn while attending the event.
“Flashback when you met me / Your buzzcut and my hair bleached,” she sings in “Dress,” which appears on her album “Reputation.”
For the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between”-themed Met Gala in 2017, Katy Perry wore an eye-catching red tulle gown with a matching veil.
Her over-the-top look was designed by Maison Margiela by John Galliano.
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen wore a beaded silver gown with a nonexistent back when she co-chaired in 2017.
Her stunning gown was designed by Stella McCartney and perfectly matched her husband Tom Brady’s gray velvet Tom Ford tuxedo. He also served as a co-chair that year.
That same year, Pharrell Williams made a bold choice by dressing down for the star-studded event in a black leather jacket, plaid shirt, and ripped denim jeans by Comme des Garçons.
“There should be no boundaries — I learned that from Comme des Garçons,” Williams told Vogue in 2014.
While co-chairing the 2018 Met Gala, Amal Clooney stunned in a pantsuit-gown hybrid by English designer Richard Quinn.
The flowing skirt and top featured the same aqua and red floral motif.
Rihanna attended the “Heavenly Bodies”-themed Met Gala in 2018 wearing an avant-garde Margiela dress, coat, and headpiece that appeared to be inspired by the Pope.
While Rihanna has worn a number of jaw-dropping Met Gala looks over the years, this over-the-top ensemble is undeniably one of her most famous.
In 2019, Harry Styles co-chaired the Met Gala wearing head-to-toe Gucci and a single pearl earring.
Styles’ daring look showed off his many tattoos and bare chest, but some criticized the look for being too tame for that year’s “Camp” theme.
Lady Gaga showed up to the Met Gala wearing a massive, hot pink ball gown and matching headpiece.
However, she soon revealed there was more to her look.
She removed the pink ball gown to reveal a stunning black gown with an asymmetrical neckline.
She paired the dramatic look with a matching black umbrella.
The pop singer stripped down yet again to reveal a hot pink, form-fitting dress with spaghetti straps.
She accessorized the bold look with oversized sunglasses, lipstick, and a vintage cell phone.
Her final look was the most daring of all. Gaga unveiled a sparkly black bra set and tights and accessorized it with a pink wagon filled with rosé wine bearing the words “Haus of Gaga.”
Each of the Brandon Maxwell-designed outfits fitted perfectly with the year’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”