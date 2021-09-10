18 of the most daring outfits Met Gala co-chairs have worn over the years

For her first Met Gala, and the first time a celebrity co-chaired alongside Vogue’s Anna Wintour, Nicole Kidman wore a sheer one-shoulder Gucci by Tom Ford gown Nicole Kidman attends the Met Gala in 2003. Mark Mainz/Getty Images The crystal-covered gown fit perfectly with the year’s “Goddess: The Classical Mode” theme.

Cate Blanchett wore a gold, fringe-covered Balenciaga gown with chain straps and a low back when she co-chaired the Met Gala in 2007. Cate Blanchett attends the Met Gala in 2007. Evan Agostini/Getty Images She paired the bold gown with simple accessories and a matching clutch handbag.

Kate Moss wore a striking, iridescent one-shoulder mini-dress by Marc Jacobs when she co-chaired the event in 2009. Kate Moss attends the Met Gala in 2009. BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The iconic ’90s supermodel was the perfect co-chair choice for that year’s theme, “Model as Muse.” The back of the dress was completely open, save for the draped fabric over her arm and a ruched mini-skirt.

For the 2012 Met Gala, Carey Mulligan wore a metallic gown by Miuccia Prada that fit perfectly with that year’s “Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations” theme. Carey Mulligan attends the Met Gala in 2012. Larry Busacca/Getty Images She co-chaired the event alongside Anna Wintour and honorary co-chair Jeff Bezos, who attended with his then-wife Mackenzie Bezos.

Co-chair Rooney Mara attended the Met Gala in 2013 wearing a low-cut, white lace gown by Givenchy. Rooney Mara attends the Met Gala in 2013. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images For the “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” theme, Mara paired her otherwise demure look with a bold black lip.

Never to be upstaged, honorary co-chair Beyoncé wore a black-and-gold Givenchy gown with an opulent train and matching thigh-high boots the same year. Beyonce attends the Met Gala in 2013. Karwai Tang/FilmMagic/Getty Images The haute couture look was designed by co-chair Riccardo Tisci.

Sarah Jessica Parker wore an over-the-top duchesse satin gown by Oscar de la Renta when she co-chaired in 2014. Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Met Gala in 2014. George Pimentel/Contributor/Getty Images; John Lamparski/Stringer/Getty Images The “Sex and the City” actress made sure to call attention to the designer’s name trailing along the back of the gown. “Did you see his name on the back?” SJP asked reporters at the event. “I said to Mr. de la Renta, ‘Please let me use scarlet embroidery thread, and splash your name across the back.’ It was my idea. He would never in a million years have done it, he’s far too modest.”

While co-chairing the Met Gala in 2016, Taylor Swift rocked a noticeably different look. Taylor Swift attends the Met Gala in 2016. Larry Busacca/Getty Images For the theme, the “Blank Space” singer topped off her metallic Louis Vuitton dress with a new platinum blonde ‘do and strappy black heels. It’s been speculated that Swift met her boyfriend Joe Alwyn while attending the event “Flashback when you met me / Your buzzcut and my hair bleached,” she sings in “Dress,” which appears on her album “Reputation.”

For the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between”-themed Met Gala in 2017, Katy Perry wore an eye-catching red tulle gown with a matching veil. Katy Perry attends the Met Gala in 2017. George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Her over-the-top look was designed by Maison Margiela by John Galliano.

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen wore a beaded silver gown with a nonexistent back when she co-chaired in 2017. Gisele Bündchen attends the Met Gala in 2017. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Her stunning gown was designed by Stella McCartney and perfectly matched her husband Tom Brady’s gray velvet Tom Ford tuxedo. He also served as a co-chair that year.

That same year, Pharrell Williams made a bold choice by dressing down for the star-studded event in a black leather jacket, plaid shirt, and ripped denim jeans by Comme des Garçons. Pharrell Williams attends the Met Gala in 2017. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images “There should be no boundaries — I learned that from Comme des Garçons,” Williams told Vogue in 2014.

While co-chairing the 2018 Met Gala, Amal Clooney stunned in a pantsuit-gown hybrid by English designer Richard Quinn. Amal Clooney at the Met Gala in 2018. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP The flowing skirt and top featured the same aqua and red floral motif.

Rihanna attended the “Heavenly Bodies”-themed Met Gala in 2018 wearing an avant-garde Margiela dress, coat, and headpiece that appeared to be inspired by the Pope. Rihanna attends the Met Gala in 2018. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images While Rihanna has worn a number of jaw-dropping Met Gala looks over the years, this over-the-top ensemble is undeniably one of her most famous.

In 2019, Harry Styles co-chaired the Met Gala wearing head-to-toe Gucci and a single pearl earring. Harry Styles attends the Met Gala in 2019. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Styles’ daring look showed off his many tattoos and bare chest, but some criticized the look for being too tame for that year’s “Camp” theme

Lady Gaga showed up to the Met Gala wearing a massive, hot pink ball gown and matching headpiece. Lady Gaga attends the Met Gala in 2019. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images However, she soon revealed there was more to her look.

She removed the pink ball gown to reveal a stunning black gown with an asymmetrical neckline. Lady Gaga attends the Met Gala in 2019. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images She paired the dramatic look with a matching black umbrella.

The pop singer stripped down yet again to reveal a hot pink, form-fitting dress with spaghetti straps. Lady Gaga attends the Met Gala in 2019. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images She accessorized the bold look with oversized sunglasses, lipstick, and a vintage cell phone.