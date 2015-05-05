People are furious about the 'borderline racist' Met Gala theme

Search the #MetGala hashtag on Twitter, and you won’t just find fashion fans gushing over their favourite looks — not this year, anyway.

The theme for tonight’s event is “China: Through the Looking Glass,” and some people are offended by how guests have interpreted it.

Met Gala guests usually dress to match the theme. When punk rock was on the menu, for example, Marissa Mayer wore a blue streak in her hair. And when style from the British Isles was being honored, Sarah Jessica Parker wore a tartan dress by Alexander McQueen as a nod to his Scottish heritage.

But this year, many are offended by those who are dressing on-theme:

This cultural misappropriation is SO RILL I’m expecting someone to come out and scream “CHING CHONG CHANG” #MetGala #metball

— David Yi (@seoulcialite) May 4, 2015

It’s a great night for cultural appropriation…and SEQUINNNNNNNS! #MetGala

— Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) May 4, 2015

Wish #metgala guests knew that instead of riffing on Chinese stereotypes u could just wear literally anything by any Chinese designer ever

— jersailles (@jersing) May 4, 2015

Some have apparently been preparing for disappointment from attendees since before the event started.

a #MetGala drinking game where you drink every time you see a culturally appropriated “Asian” outfit tonightaka liver failure, anyone?

— Jarry Lee (Aria) (@LeeJarry) May 4, 2015

Can’t wait for someone to take the China theme too far tonight at the Met Gala!

— Bowen Yang (@bowenyang) May 4, 2015

#MetGala beauty drinking game. Shot for every cat-eye. WHOOPS I’M ALREADY DRUNK.

— Maria Del Russo (@maria_delrusso) May 4, 2015

Some are taking issue with what they see as cultural appropriation from guests, who were encouraged to think about how Chinese culture has influenced American and European fashion and apply that to their fashion choices.

PSA: no one, and I mean literally no one, is stopping you from wearing a normal dress w/o dragons, blossoms & gold embroidery on it #MetGala

— Jarry Lee (Aria) (@LeeJarry) May 4, 2015

Met gala 2015: upscale versions of most racist Halloween costumes?

— jlm (@jessielanemetz) May 4, 2015

When cat eye makeup can be racist by @fawnianewyork (not even touching your chopsticks): http://t.co/wj1pJcDhNN pic.twitter.com/0gOwMWPAnO

— Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) May 4, 2015

