Search

All the looks celebrities wore for the 2021 Met Gala

Celia Fernandez,Samantha Grindell
A side-by-side of Keke Palmer, Timothée Chalamet, and Emma Chamberlain.
Keke Palmer, Timothée Chalamet, and Emma Chamberlain at the 2021 Met Gala. Mike Coppola / Staff / John Shearer / Contributor / Getty Images
  • The 2021 Met Gala took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night.
  • Celebrities interpreted this year’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme in a variety of ways.
  • Emma Chamberlain and Keke Palmer looked fabulous in dresses with daring back cutouts.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Keke Palmer’s high-neck dress was covered in sparkles.
Keke Palmer looks over her shoulder at the 2021 Met Gala.
Keke Palmer at the 2021 Met Gala. Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images
Palmer, who is co-hosting the Vogue livestream for the event, wore a gray, sheath dress designed by Sergio Hudson.

The sparkly gown had long sleeves and a daring keyhole back.

Emma Chamberlain’s asymmetrical dress was covered in daring cutouts.
Emma Chamberlain wears a cutout dress at the 2021 Met Gala.
Emma Chamberlain at the 2021 Met Gala. John Shearer / Contributor / Getty Images
Chamberlain’s metallic, gold dress, designed by Louis Vuitton, dipped into a V-neckline before flowing back out into a triangle stomach cutout.

The miniskirt flowed into a side train on the right side, and the back of the dress dipped low. Chamberlain, who is a co-chair of the 2021 gala, paired the look with gold shoes and jewelry.

Ilana Glazer embraced multiple prints with her Met Gala look.
Ilana Glazer looks over her shoulder at the 2021 Met Gala.
Ilana Glazer at the 2021 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff
The bodice and skirt of the Glazer’s nude, floor-length dress were covered in abstract shapes that created an army-pattern effect. 

Dramatic feathered, long sleeves and a keyhole completed the dress.

Anna Wintour’s Oscar de la Renta dress was covered in head-to-toe flowers.
Anna Wintour wears a floral dress on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet.
Anna Wintour at the 2021 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff
The gown had a high neckline, and its form-fitting bodice flowed into a tiered, trumpet skirt.
Nia Dennis wore a blue Stella McCartney jumpsuit with sheer cutouts.
Nia Dennis wears a blue jumpsuit on the Met Gala red carpet.
Nia Dennis at the 2021 Met Gala. Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images
Dennis completed the look with coordinating shoes.

She kicked off the night by performing a gymnastics routine on the red carpet.

Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney wore a dress made of “equal rights for women” pennants.
Carolyn B. Maloney wears a dress that says 'equal rights for women' on it.
The Honorable Carolyn B. Maloney attends the 2021 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images
The multicolored dress was covered with a cape made of individual pennants that said “equal rights for women” on it.

Maloney carried a purse that said “ERA YES,” voicing support for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment

Timothée Chalamet accented his all-white suit with a black collar and worn-in Converse.
Timothée Chalamet wears a white suit at the 2021 Met Gala.
Timothée Chalamet at the 2021 Met Gala. Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images
The Haider Ackermann suit had a cropped jacket and loose pants, and a white turtleneck and socks accented the look.

Chalamet, who also co-hosted the 2021 Met Gala, tied the look together with his Converse high tops.

Amanda Gorman looked striking in a bright blue dress.
Amanda Gorman wears a blue dress on a red carpet.
Amanda Gorman at the 2021 Met Gala. Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images
The strapless Vera Wang dress had a high low skirt and was embellished with delicate sparkles.

She paired the dress with blue shoes and carried a book on the red carpet.

Dan Levy’s custom JW Anderson ensemble had multiple messages in it.
Dan Levy wears a blue outfit on a red carpet.
Dan Levy at the 2021 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images
The custom outfit looked like it had a globe on the bodice at first glance, but the map forms the shape of two men kissing.

Oversized sleeves, pants embroidered with a map, and black boots covered in gold embellishments and flowers completed the look.

Levy paired the outfit with Cartier jewelry. 

Nicola Peltz channeled Marilyn Monroe in a pink dress, while Brooklyn Beckham wore a simple suit.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz stand on a cream carpet.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz at the 2021 Met Gala. Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images
The couple both wore Valentino.

Peltz’s hot pink dress was slightly sheer and was covered in head-to-toe  had delicate spaghetti straps and a flowing skirt. She paired the dress with long gloves.

Julia Carey wore a gold dress, and James Corden wore a black tuxedo.
Julia Carey and James Corden stand on a red carpet.
Julia Carey and James Corden at the 2021 Met Gala. Jeff Kravitz / Contributor / Getty Images
Carey’s sparkly dress had sparkly tassels. 

Corden’s suit was traditional.

Julia Garner’s dress was completely sheer.
Julia Garner attends the 2021 Met Gala.
Julia Garner attends the 2021 Met Gala. John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images
The base of Garner’s outfit was an asymmetrical Stella Adidas bodysuit, and she wore a delicate fishnet column dress made of Swarovski crystals over it, according to her stylist Elizabeth Saltzman.
Ella Emhoff looked striking in a red, see-through ensemble.
Ella Emhoff attends the 2021 Met Gala.
Ella Emhoff attends the 2021 Met Gala. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The Vice President’s step-daughter wore Stella McCartney to her first Met Gala.

The ensemble was made of a sparkly, red bodysuit with sheer paneling, red sweatpants, and red sneakers.

About the Author
Celia Fernandez,Samantha Grindell