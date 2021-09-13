All the looks celebrities wore for the 2021 Met Gala
Celia Fernandez,Samantha Grindell
The 2021 Met Gala took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night.
Celebrities interpreted this year’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme in a variety of ways.
Emma Chamberlain and Keke Palmer looked fabulous in dresses with daring back cutouts.
Keke Palmer’s high-neck dress was covered in sparkles.
Palmer, who is co-hosting the Vogue livestream for the event, wore a gray, sheath dress designed by Sergio Hudson
.
The sparkly gown had long sleeves and a daring keyhole back.
Emma Chamberlain’s asymmetrical dress was covered in daring cutouts.
Chamberlain’s metallic, gold dress, designed by Louis Vuitton, dipped into a V-neckline before flowing back out into a triangle stomach cutout.
The miniskirt flowed into a side train on the right side, and the back of the dress dipped low. Chamberlain, who is a co-chair of the 2021 gala, paired the look with gold shoes and jewelry.
Ilana Glazer embraced multiple prints with her Met Gala look.
The bodice and skirt of the Glazer’s nude, floor-length dress were covered in abstract shapes that created an army-pattern effect.
Dramatic feathered, long sleeves and a keyhole completed the dress.
Anna Wintour’s Oscar de la Renta dress was covered in head-to-toe flowers.
The gown had a high neckline, and its form-fitting bodice flowed into a tiered, trumpet skirt.
Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney wore a dress made of “equal rights for women” pennants.
The multicolored dress was covered with a cape made of individual pennants that said “equal rights for women” on it.
Maloney carried a purse that said “ERA YES,” voicing support for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment.
Timothée Chalamet accented his all-white suit with a black collar and worn-in Converse.
The Haider Ackermann suit had a cropped jacket and loose pants, and a white turtleneck and socks accented the look.
Chalamet, who also co-hosted the 2021 Met Gala, tied the look together with his Converse high tops.
Amanda Gorman looked striking in a bright blue dress.
The strapless Vera Wang dress had a high low skirt and was embellished with delicate sparkles.
She paired the dress with blue shoes and carried a book on the red carpet.
Dan Levy’s custom JW Anderson ensemble had multiple messages in it.
The custom outfit looked like it had a globe on the bodice at first glance, but the map forms the shape of two men kissing.
Oversized sleeves, pants embroidered with a map, and black boots covered in gold embellishments and flowers completed the look.
Levy paired the outfit with Cartier jewelry.
Nicola Peltz channeled Marilyn Monroe in a pink dress, while Brooklyn Beckham wore a simple suit.
The couple both wore Valentino.
Peltz’s hot pink dress was slightly sheer and was covered in head-to-toe had delicate spaghetti straps and a flowing skirt. She paired the dress with long gloves.
Julia Carey wore a gold dress, and James Corden wore a black tuxedo.
Carey’s sparkly dress had sparkly tassels.
Corden’s suit was traditional.
Julia Garner’s dress was completely sheer.
The base of Garner’s outfit was an asymmetrical Stella Adidas bodysuit, and she wore a delicate fishnet column dress made of Swarovski crystals over it, according to her stylist Elizabeth Saltzman.
Ella Emhoff looked striking in a red, see-through ensemble.
The Vice President’s step-daughter wore Stella McCartney to her first Met Gala.
The ensemble was made of a sparkly, red bodysuit with sheer paneling, red sweatpants, and red sneakers.
