13 celebrity looks from the Met Gala that missed the mark – sorry

Kim Kardashian’s all-black Balenciaga look was a letdown compared to her previous Met Gala ensembles.

A source close to Kardashian West told Insider that Kanye West played an “instrumental” role in the conception of her outfit. Although the same source described Kardashian West’s look as “like a new subculture and fashion statement,” it was a letdown compared to her previous, more elaborate Met Gala ensembles.

Kardashian West also wore a similar look days before, making her red-carpet ensemble less intriguing. On Saturday, while out in New York City, she donned a leather Vetements trench coat, over-the-knee boots, matching gloves, and a mask that zipped shut over her face.