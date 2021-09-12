Every celebrity who has co-chaired the Met Gala in the last 26 years

The first Met Gala chaired by Anna Wintour was on December 4, 1995. It was co-chaired by Annette de la Renta and Clarissa Bronfman. Anna Wintour, Annette de la Renta, and Clarissa Bronfman in 1995. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images That was the year Wintour became the chairwoman of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. De la Renta was the wife of the late designer Oscar de La Renta, while Bronfman is the wife of Edgar Bronfman Jr., a legendary businessman, producer, and former CEO of Warner Music Group. The year’s theme was “Haute Couture.”

Legendary designers Gianni Versace and Karl Lagerfeld were honorary chairs in 1995. Designers Gianni Versace and Karl Lagerfeld arrive for the Costume Institute Ball at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 1995. Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images Versace, of course, founded iconic fashion house Versace, while Lagerfeld was the longtime creative director of Chanel from 1983 until his death in 2019.

The 1996 event was co-chaired by Harper’s Bazaar editor in chief Elizabeth Tilberis, Marie-Chantal, the Crown Princess of Greece, and philanthropist and socialite Helene David-Weill. Liz Tilberis, Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, and Helene David-Weill. Evan Agostini/Liaison/Getty Images; Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images; THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images David-Weill is the wife of powerful New York investment banker Michel David-Weill. The theme of the 1996 Met Gala was simply “Christian Dior.”

In 1997, Wintour reassumed co-chairing duties, along with socialite Julia Koch, and W and Women’s Wear Daily editorial director Patrick McCarthy. Anna Wintour and Julia Koch at the 1997 Met Gala; Patrick McCarthy. Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images; Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images; Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images That year’s theme was “Gianni Versace,” dedicated to the designer after his death in July 1997.

In 1998, Wintour co-chaired with designer Miuccia Prada and socialite Pia Getty. Anna Wintour and Miuccia Prada during the 1998 Met Gala; Pia Getty in the ’90s. Rose Hartman/Archive Photos/Getty Images; Jim Spellman/WireImage; Steve Eichner/Getty Images They also shared chairing duties with actress and socialite Paula Cussi. The theme was “Cubism and Fashion,” and it was sponsored by the Prada brand.

Anna Wintour, Tommy Hilfiger, and Estée Lauder’s style-and-image director Aerin Lauder co-chaired the 1999 Met Gala. Aerin Lauder, Tommy Hilfiger, and Anna Wintour at the Costume Institute Gala in 1999. Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images Hilfiger also sponsored the event. The last Met Gala of the 20th century was themed “Rock Style.”

After taking a break in 2000, the Met Gala returned in 2001 during a new time of year – spring. The event was led by Wintour, Oscar de la Renta and his wife, and designer Carolina Herrera. Anna Wintour, Oscar de la Renta, and Carolina Herrera at the 2001 Met Gala. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images; Evan Agostini/Getty Images; George De Sota/Newsmakers L’Oréal CEO Lindsay Owen-Jones and his wife, Cristina, also chaired the “Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years”-themed event, as L’Oréal was the night’s sponsor.

As the 2001 Met Gala was centered around her mother, Caroline Kennedy and her husband, Edwin A. Schlossberg, were honorary chairs. Caroline Kennedy with husband Ed Schlossberg arrive at the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute Gala for the opening of ‘Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Evan Agostini/Ima/Getty Images Kennedy wouldn’t attend another Met Gala for 16 years, until she was once again an honorary chair in 2017.

Wintour was joined by designer and director Tom Ford and Nicole Kidman in 2003. Anna Wintour, Tom Ford, and Nicole Kidman attend the Costume Institute Benefit Gala sponsored by Gucci at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on April 28, 2003. Gucci via Getty Images The evening’s theme was “Goddess: The Classical Mode,” and it was sponsored by Gucci, which Ford was creative director of at the time.

Wintour and Kidman teamed up once again in 2005, along with Karl Lagerfeld. This was the year the Met Gala moved to its now-iconic date, the first Monday in May. Nicole Kidman, Karl Lagerfeld, and Anna Wintour attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Spring 2005 Benefit Gala celebrating the exhibition ‘Chanel.’ Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Of course, as the night’s theme was “House of Chanel,” no one but Lagerfeld could’ve been a chair. Caroline, Princess of Hanover, was also an honorary chair.

In 2006, Wintour shared the night with Burberry legend Christopher Bailey and Sienna Miller, along with honorary chairs former Burberry CEO Rose Marie Bravo and Peregrine Cavendish, the Duke of Devonshire. Anna Wintour, the Duke of Devonshire, Christopher Bailey, Sienna Miller and Rose Marie Bravo at the Met Gala in 2006. Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Fittingly, the Burberry and British-heavy night was themed “AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion,” and it was sponsored by Burberry.

The 2007 Met Gala was led by Wintour, Cate Blanchett, and Nicolas Ghesquière, then the creative director of Balenciaga. Anna Wintour, Cate Blanchett, and Nicolas Ghesquière attend the Costume Institute Gala. BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images The evening was sponsored by Balenciaga and themed “Poiret: King of Fashion,” dedicated to legendary designer Paul Poiret.

François-Henri Pinault, honorary chair, was accompanied by his now-wife Salma Hayek in 2007. Hayek and Pinault attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala on May 7, 2007. Evan Agostini/Getty Images Pinault is the president and CEO of PPR (now called Kering), a luxury goods conglomerate, which bought Balenciaga in 2005.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts were named co-chairs by Wintour in 2008, along with honorary chair Giorgio Armani. Anna Wintour, Giorgio Armani, Julia Roberts and George Clooney attend the Costume Institute Gala ‘Superheroes’ with honorary chair Giorgio Armani at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2008. BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images The gala’s theme was “Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy,” and it was sponsored by Armani himself.

Wintour co-chaired the 2009 Met Gala with Kate Moss, Justin Timberlake, and honorary chair Marc Jacobs. Justin Timberlake, Anna Wintour, Marc Jacobs, and Kate Moss attend the Costume Institute Gala. BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images The 2009 Met Ball was themed “The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion” and was sponsored by Jacobs as well.

Wintour shared chair duties with Oprah Winfrey and then-Gap vice president Patrick Robinson in 2010. Patrick Robinson, Anna Wintour, and Oprah Winfrey attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Spring 2010 Costume Institute Benefit Gala on May 3, 2010. BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images The night, which was sponsored by Gap, was themed “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity.”

In 2011, Colin Firth and Stella McCartney joined Wintour. Anna Wintour, Colin Firth, and Stella McCartney at the 2011 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic; Larry Busacca/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/WireImage That year’s theme was “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” to honor McQueen after his death in February 2010.

Also that year, Salma Hayek got to join her husband, François-Henri Pinault, as an honorary chair. Francois-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek attend the ‘Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty’ Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011. Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Pinault’s company, Kering, also owns Alexander McQueen.

Wintour was joined by Carey Mulligan in 2012. Anna Wintour and Carey Mulligan at the 2012 Met Gala. Randy Brooke/WireImage; Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic “Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations” was the theme of 2012’s Met Gala, which was also chaired by Miuccia Prada.

As Amazon was the sponsor of the night, Jeff Bezos was an honorary chair. Mackenzie Bezos and Jeff Bezos attend the ‘Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations’ Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2012. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images He was accompanied by his then-wife, MacKenzie Bezos.

In 2013, Rooney Mara, Vogue editor Lauren Santo Domingo, Givenchy creative director Riccardo Tisci, and Wintour co-chaired the Met Gala. Anna Wintour, Riccardo Tisci and Rooney Mara, and Lauren Santo Domingo at the 2013 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/FilmMagic This year’s theme, “Punk: Chaos to Couture,” remains one of the most iconic Met Gala themes. The evening was sponsored by Modus Operandi, which Santo Domingo co-founded.

None other than Beyoncé herself was an honorary chair in 2013. Beyoncé attends the Costume Institute Gala for the ‘PUNK: Chaos to Couture’ exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013. Kevin Mazur/WireImage The “Black Is King” singer appropriately wore Givenchy for the occasion.

Wintour hosted along with Bradley Cooper and Sarah Jessica Parker in 2014. Anna Wintour, Bradley Cooper, and Sarah Jessica Parker at the 2014 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Larry Busacca/Getty Images The other hosts for the “Charles James: Beyond Fashion”-themed night were Lizzie and Jonathan Tisch, Aerin Lauder, and Oscar de la Renta. It was sponsored by Lauder’s lifestyle brand, AERIN.

Wintour brought in Jennifer Lawrence and Gong Li for the 2015 Met Gala. Anna Wintour, Jennifer Lawrence, and Gong Li at the 2015 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic; Larry Busacca/Getty Images In addition to the actresses, then-CEO of Yahoo Marissa Mayer and entrepreneur/movie producer/third wife of Rupert Murdoch, Wendi Murdoch, also hosted the event, plus honorary chair and Hong Kong billionaire Silas Chou. Wintour’s choice of co-chairs make sense — the 2015 theme was “China: Through the Looking Glass,” and it was sponsored by Yahoo.

Idris Elba and Taylor Swift joined Wintour in 2016. Anna Wintour, Idris Elba, and Taylor Swift at the 2016 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Larry Busacca/Getty Images The evening’s third host was Apple Chief Development Officer Jonathan Ives. The event was fittingly sponsored by Apple and themed “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.”

The evening’s honorary hosts were returnees Nicolas Ghesquière, Karl Lagerfeld, and Miuccia Prada. Nicolas Ghesquière and Miuccia Prada at the 2016 Met Gala. Venturelli/FilmMagic for Prada; Venturelli/FilmMagic At this point, Ghesquière had moved from Givenchy to Louis Vuitton, where he remains to this day.

In 2017, there were more co-hosts than ever – besides Wintour, there was Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Pharrell, and Katy Perry. Anna Wintour, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, Pharrell, and Katy Perry at the 2017 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage The 2017 theme was “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between,” celebrating the Japanese brand, and was a joint sponsorship between Apple, Condé Nast, Farfetch, H&M, and Maison Valentino.

Plus the two honorary chairs, Comme des Garçons founder Rei Kawakubo and Caroline Kennedy. Rei Kawakubo and Caroline Kennedy at the 2017 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/WireImage As the theme was based on her designs, Kawakubo was an obvious choice. Kennedy was the former US Ambassador to Japan from 2013 to 2017, during which time the two became friends.

The following year, in 2018, Wintour selected Amal Clooney, Rihanna, and Donatella Versace to co-chair, along with honorary co-chairs Christine and Stephen A. Schwarzman. Stephen Schwarzman, Christine Schwarzman, Donatella Versace, Rihanna, Amal Clooney, and Anna Wintour at the 2018 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue The 2018 theme was a bold one: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” It was sponsored by Versace and the Schwarzmans. Stephen is a co-founder and CEO of The Blackstone Group, a private equity firm that has a stake in Versace.

The 2019 Met Gala was helmed by Wintour, Serena Williams, Harry Styles, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, and Lady Gaga. Serena Williams, Harry Styles, Alessandro Michele, Lady Gaga, and Anna Wintour attend the 2019 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue 2019’s theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” and it was sponsored by Gucci.

The 2020 Met Gala would’ve been held on May 4, co-chaired by Wintour, Meryl Streep, Nicolas Ghesquière, Emma Stone, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, but it was canceled due to the pandemic. Anna Wintour, Meryl Streep, Nicolas Ghesquière and Emma Stone, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Last year’s theme would’ve been “About Time: Fashion and Duration,” sponsored by Ghesquière’s Louis Vuitton.

The Met Gala is returning on September 13, 2021, and it is officially being co-hosted by Amanda Gorman, Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, and Naomi Osaka. Amanda Gorman, Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, and Naomi Osaka. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Dominique Charriau/WireImage; Gotham/WireImage This time around, it will be a two-part event. Part one, in September, will be sponsored by Instagram and themed “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Part two will be on the classic first Monday in May once again, on May 2, 2022. That theme will be “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”