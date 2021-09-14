9 celebrities who paid tribute to Hollywood icons with their 2021 Met Gala looks

- The “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” Met Gala was held in New York City on Monday.
- Many celebrities paid homage to Hollywood icons with their outfits on fashion’s biggest night.
- Kendall Jenner celebrated Audrey Hepburn, and Yara Shahidi channeled Josephine Baker.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
“Diana Ross is iconic. That’s who I grew up wanting to be,” she told The Cut.
“She’s everything that embodies Hollywood, glam, and fashion,” she went on to say. “Growing up in the hood and watching her gave me something to aspire to be.”
Her black Moschino jumpsuit, designed by Jeremy Scott, was covered in sparkles, and a silver trim on the neckline and along the sides of geometric cutouts on the bodice elevated the piece.
Henson’s smokey eye, side-parted hair, and Stuart Weitzman shoes completed the retro look.
The dress looked all but identical to Jagger’s 1981 dress, and Gerber even styled her hair in similar curls.
The gowns had similar sleeves and necklines, and they had the same pattern of embellishments flowing out from the center of the dress. But unlike Hepburn’s gown, the base of Jenner’s dress was entirely sheer.
Jenner’s thick choker and updo also channeled Hepburn.
The neckline and bodice looked like the dress Marilyn Monroe wore to the 1951 Academy Awards, as did Eilish’s short, blonde hair.
Eilish told Keke Palmer that she drew inspiration from holiday Barbies when designing the custom gown, but Marilyn Monroe and Grace Kelly also heavily influenced the dress’ design, according to The New York Times.
The Times reports that she brought photos of both Monroe and Kelly to her meetings with the Oscar de la Renta team as they created the gown.
Shahidi’s column dress was covered in intricate beading from head to toe. A thin belt broke up the shape, and she wore the outfit with coordinating gloves. A sheer cape completed the look.
Silver flowers, moons, and stars were embroidered all over the custom Oscar de la Renta dress.
An oversized, green bow that flowed into a train tied the dress together.
Crystals that moved as Blunt walked covered the bodice and skirt of the dress, and a white cape extended over her chest and flowed down her back.
“My tribute to an American Icon,” Union wrote in an Instagram post about the dress. “I wanted to honor Ms. Cicely Tyson and the dress she wore to the 1974 Emmys (one of my favorite red carpet looks of all time) by asking one of my favorite designers to create this dress as an homage to Ms Tyson.”
Union’s minidress looked like a shorter version of Tyson’s multicolored floral dress.