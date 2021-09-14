9 celebrities who paid tribute to Hollywood icons with their 2021 Met Gala looks

Taraji P. Henson’s sparkly jumpsuit encompassed Diana Ross’ vibe from the 1970s.

As Henson told The Cut, she knew she wanted to channel Ross as soon as she heard the Met Gala theme.

“Diana Ross is iconic. That’s who I grew up wanting to be,” she told The Cut.

“She’s everything that embodies Hollywood, glam, and fashion,” she went on to say. “Growing up in the hood and watching her gave me something to aspire to be.”

Her black Moschino jumpsuit, designed by Jeremy Scott, was covered in sparkles, and a silver trim on the neckline and along the sides of geometric cutouts on the bodice elevated the piece.

Henson’s smokey eye, side-parted hair, and Stuart Weitzman shoes completed the retro look.