21 of the wildest looks celebrities wore to the 2021 Met Gala

Emma Chamberlain’s dazzling dress had cutouts all throughout. Emma Chamberlain attends the 2021 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue The YouTuber’s Louis Vuitton dress had a plunging V-neckline, a triangular stomach cutout, and an asymmetrical skirt that had a side train. She paired it with gold jewelry and shoes.

Julia Garner arrived in a beautiful Stella McCartney look that was made from a lightweight fishnet and was covered in Swarovski crystals. Julia Garner attends the 2021 Met Gala. John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images The “Ozark” actress wore a Stella McCartney x Adidas bodysuit underneath and paired it with platform silver shoes and jewelry.

Saweetie told E! her dress was covered in 10 million crystals. Saweetie attends the 2021 Met Gala. Theo Wargo/Getty Images The rapper also told E! that the train of her Christian Cowan dress was the Black American heritage flag mixed with the Filipino flag and was a nod to her background.

Serena Williams wore a sheer bodysuit with an over-the-top feathered cape by Gucci. Serena Williams attends the 2021 Met Gala. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Williams told E! her look was superhero-inspired and it took her several hours to get ready.

Ella Emhoff’s Stella McCartney look included a semi-sheer top and matching sneakers. Ella Emhoff attends the 2021 Met Gala. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Kamala Harris’ step-daughter attended her first Met Gala in a look that was made of red mesh, which she paired with coordinating sneakers and patent leather pants.

Nia Dennis also wore an outfit from Stella McCartney. Nia Dennis at the 2021 Met Gala. Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images The gymnast wore a jumpsuit with sheer cutouts and coordinating mesh shoes. Dennis made an entrance at the gala by doing backflips on the iconic Met steps.

Irina Shayk attended the gala alongside designer Jeremy Scott in a nude Moschino dress with fun flower details. Jeremy Scott and Irina Shayk attend the 2021 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue The supermodel’s dress featured a corseted bodice and thigh-high slit.

Maisie Williams wore a dress designed by her boyfriend that was inspired by “The Matrix.” Maisie Williams at the 2021 Met Gala. Jeff Kravitz / Contributor / Getty Images Williams’ dress had an asymmetrical jacket that flowed into a dramatic train. It featured sheer tights and sleeves.

Zoey Deutch looked stunning in a lilac dress that had matching detachable sleeves. Zoey Deutch at the 2021 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Deutch paired her look with matching platform heels.

Taylor Hill went for a sexy dress with perfectly placed cutouts and a draped sheer skirt. Taylor Hill at the 2021 Met Gala. Mike Coppola/Getty Images The model’s dress had a thigh-high slit and she paired it with silver heels.

Megan Fox owned the creme carpet in a gorgeous Dundas look. Megan Fox at the 2021 Met Gala. Mike Coppola/Getty Images E!’s Zanna Roberts Rassi said Fox’s dress took 50 people to embroider and was shipped in pieces and put back together when it arrived in New York.

Lorde’s Gucci look embraced the no-shirt trend perfectly. Lorde at the 2021 Met Gala. Theo Wargo/Getty Images The singer’s Gucci outfit had embellishments perfectly placed on the jacket, skirt, and matching purse.

Mary J. Blige also wore a Dundas design that had a lace-up detail along the thigh-high slit. Mary J. Blige at the 2021 Met Gala. John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Blige’s gold look was designed with a plunging neckline.

Kim Kardashian looked unrecognizable in an all-black Balenciaga look. Kim Kardashian at the 2021 Met Gala. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Kardashian’s look was similar to an all-leather look she wore on Saturday while in New York City.

Kendall Jenner turned heads in a dress that was reportedly inspired by Audrey Hepburn in “My Fair Lady.” Kendall Jenner at the 2021 Met Gala. John Shearer/WireImage The supermodel’s dress was completely sheer and made her look like she was dripping in diamonds.

Winnie Harlow wore a head-turning Iris Van Herpen jumpsuit. Winnie Harlow at the 2021 Met Gala. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Harlow’s optical illusion look featured a dramatic cape.

Tessa Thompson took a page from Winnie Harlow’s book by wearing a different Iris Van Herpen dress. Tessa Thompson at the 2021 Met Gala. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Thompson paired the minidress with cowboy-like boots and a matching hat.

Zoë Kravitz wowed in a custom Saint Laurent dress. Zoë Kravitz at the 2021 Met Gala. Mike Coppola/Getty Images The actress looked spectacular in the naked dress, which she paired with silver underwear underneath and black heels.

Olivia Rodrigo’s bodysuit was a reference to American punk music, according to Vogue. Olivia Rodrigo at the 2021 Met Gala. Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images The singer’s Saint Laurent look was completely sheer. She paired it with silver jewelry, including a pair of statement earrings.

The top of Cynthia Erivo’s two-piece set looked like it was floating in the air. Cynthia Erivo attends the 2021 Met Gala. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Erivo wore a simple Versace design with statement jewelry.