21 of the wildest looks celebrities wore to the 2021 Met Gala

- Celebrities gathered in New York City for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” Met Gala on Monday.
- Many stars donned daring outfits with sheer fabric and dramatic cutouts for fashion’s biggest night.
- Megan Fox wore a stunning red Dundas dress with lace-up details going down her chest and sides.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Emma Chamberlain’s dazzling dress had cutouts all throughout.
The YouTuber’s Louis Vuitton dress had a plunging V-neckline, a triangular stomach cutout, and an asymmetrical skirt that had a side train. She paired it with gold jewelry and shoes.
Julia Garner arrived in a beautiful Stella McCartney look that was made from a lightweight fishnet and was covered in Swarovski crystals.
The “Ozark” actress wore a Stella McCartney x Adidas bodysuit underneath and paired it with platform silver shoes and jewelry.
Saweetie told E! her dress was covered in 10 million crystals.
The rapper also told E! that the train of her Christian Cowan dress was the Black American heritage flag mixed with the Filipino flag and was a nod to her background.
Serena Williams wore a sheer bodysuit with an over-the-top feathered cape by Gucci.
Williams told E! her look was superhero-inspired and it took her several hours to get ready.
Ella Emhoff’s Stella McCartney look included a semi-sheer top and matching sneakers.
Kamala Harris’ step-daughter attended her first Met Gala in a look that was made of red mesh, which she paired with coordinating sneakers and patent leather pants.
Nia Dennis also wore an outfit from Stella McCartney.
The gymnast wore a jumpsuit with sheer cutouts and coordinating mesh shoes. Dennis made an entrance at the gala by doing backflips on the iconic Met steps.
Irina Shayk attended the gala alongside designer Jeremy Scott in a nude Moschino dress with fun flower details.
The supermodel’s dress featured a corseted bodice and thigh-high slit.
Maisie Williams wore a dress designed by her boyfriend that was inspired by “The Matrix.”
Williams’ dress had an asymmetrical jacket that flowed into a dramatic train. It featured sheer tights and sleeves.
Zoey Deutch looked stunning in a lilac dress that had matching detachable sleeves.
Deutch paired her look with matching platform heels.
Taylor Hill went for a sexy dress with perfectly placed cutouts and a draped sheer skirt.
The model’s dress had a thigh-high slit and she paired it with silver heels.
Megan Fox owned the creme carpet in a gorgeous Dundas look.
E!’s Zanna Roberts Rassi said Fox’s dress took 50 people to embroider and was shipped in pieces and put back together when it arrived in New York.
Lorde’s Gucci look embraced the no-shirt trend perfectly.
The singer’s Gucci outfit had embellishments perfectly placed on the jacket, skirt, and matching purse.
Mary J. Blige also wore a Dundas design that had a lace-up detail along the thigh-high slit.
Blige’s gold look was designed with a plunging neckline.
Kim Kardashian looked unrecognizable in an all-black Balenciaga look.
Kardashian’s look was similar to an all-leather look she wore on Saturday while in New York City.
Kendall Jenner turned heads in a dress that was reportedly inspired by Audrey Hepburn in “My Fair Lady.”
The supermodel’s dress was completely sheer and made her look like she was dripping in diamonds.
Winnie Harlow wore a head-turning Iris Van Herpen jumpsuit.
Harlow’s optical illusion look featured a dramatic cape.
Tessa Thompson took a page from Winnie Harlow’s book by wearing a different Iris Van Herpen dress.
Thompson paired the minidress with cowboy-like boots and a matching hat.
Zoë Kravitz wowed in a custom Saint Laurent dress.
The actress looked spectacular in the naked dress, which she paired with silver underwear underneath and black heels.
Olivia Rodrigo’s bodysuit was a reference to American punk music, according to Vogue.
The singer’s Saint Laurent look was completely sheer. She paired it with silver jewelry, including a pair of statement earrings.
The top of Cynthia Erivo’s two-piece set looked like it was floating in the air.
Erivo wore a simple Versace design with statement jewelry.
Ciara Peter Dundas’s dress gave a nod to husband Russell Wilson.
The lime-green backless dress was made to look like a football jersey and had “3” embossed on the front, which is Wilson’s jersey number. She paired the look with a football-shaped clutch and Stuart Weitzman heels.