All of the celebrities who made political statements with their outfits at this year’s Met Gala

Nikkie de Jager, better known as NikkieTutorials, wore a look inspired by LGBTQ+ activist Marsha P. Johnson.

YouTuber Nikkie de Jager is a beauty guru with over 13 million subscribers. Her teal, flower-adorned gown was inspired by the activist Marsha P. Johnson, she told Emma Chamberlain on the red carpet.

“She was at the forefront of the Stonewall Riots, and she was known for saying ‘Pay it no mind.’ So I’m not paying it any mind,” de Jager said. “And she was known for flowers, so here I am.”

De Jager came out as a transgender woman in an emotional video in January 2020.