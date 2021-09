All of the celebrities who made political statements with their outfits at this year’s Met Gala

Representative Carolyn B. Maloney wore a dress made of “equal rights for women” pennants.

The multicolored dress was covered with a cape made of individual pennants that said “equal rights for women” on them. Maloney also carried a purse that said “ERA YES,” voicing support for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment

It’s not the first time Maloney has used her Met Gala outfit to send a message. At the 2019 event, she wore a neon yellow Vassilis Zoulias dress with the firefighter jacket she vowed to wear until the passage of her bill for 9/11 first responders. The Never Forget the Heroes Act became law in July 2019.