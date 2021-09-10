20 of the best looks male celebrities have worn to the Met Gala

In 2014, Ryan Reynolds put a subtle twist on the traditional men’s tuxedo at the Met Gala. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in 2014. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Instead of a traditional white-and-black tuxedo, Reynolds opted for a suede, midnight blue ensemble, which paired perfectly with Blake Lively’s gown.

Zayn Malik showed up to his first Met Gala in 2016 wearing armor on his arms. Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid attended the 2016 Met Gala. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images That year, Malik leaned into the night’s theme of “Manus X Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.” His metal embellishments were created by Versace.

That same year, Will.i.am wore a black suit with a floral design running up the sleeves. Will.i.am attends the Met Gala in 2016. Venturelli/FilmMagic/Getty Images But most people were focused on his hat and visor, which GQ called “the Met Ball’s must-see accessory.”

Kanye West broke all the norms in 2016 when he showed up in cut-up jeans, but he made it work. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2016 Met Gala. George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images The rapper paired the jeans with a studded jacket from Balmain and blue eye contacts.

P. Diddy also turned heads at the Met Gala that year when he wore a long cape. P. Diddy at the 2017 Met Gala. John Shearer/Getty Images The outfit was basically an optical illusion designed by Rick Owens.

In 2017, Rami Malek wore a bright red suit with a black flower accent. Rami Malek attends the 2017 Met Gala in New York City. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Dior designed the bright and unique look for the night themed “Art of the In-Between.”

That year, Wiz Khalifa paired black pants with a structured white vest and blazer. Wiz Khalifa attends the 2017 Met Gala in New York City. Neilson Barnard/GettyImages “He looked pretty incredible, but it was the accessory he whipped out of his pocket that had the people talking,” Katie Corvino at Elite Daily wrote at the time, pointing out the blunt he decided to smoke at the event.

Jaden Smith wore Louis Vuitton that year, but he paired it with an interesting accessory. Jaden Smith in 2017. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images “Smith stepped onto the blue carpet with one handful of his own blond hair, a moment that marked a stark departure from his former affairs with twisted ponytails, gold rings, and avant-garde updos,” Calin Van Paris at Vogue wrote at the time

Chadwick Boseman wowed everyone in 2018 with his transcendent look. Chadwick Boseman attends the Met Gala in 2018. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images The Versace outfit featured a stark white cape adorned with gold crosses and embellishments. Allure said he looked like “real-life royalty” at the Met Gala-themed “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

Travis Scott matched Kylie Jenner’s all-black look but somehow still stood out. Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the Met Gala in 2018. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Scott’s expertly tailored suit with chains put a twist on the classic menswear look.

Michael B. Jordan wore a well-tailored, pinstripe suit to the Met Gala. Michael B. Jordan at the Met Gala in 2018. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Jordan wore a Louis Vuitton suit with a cross pin, a belt, and an orange accent. The look was designed by Louis Vuitton’s first Black artistic director, Virgil Abloh

Trevor Noah took his suit game to the next level by affixing a giant, studded cross on his shoulder. Trevor Noah at the Met Gala in 2018. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images The suit was designed by Olivier Rousteing at Balmain.

Jared Leto “channeled Jesus” at the Met Gala that year. Jared Leto attends the Met Gala in 2018. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images “You could say that Leto (along with Rihanna) won this year’s Met Gala with his dramatic interpretation of the theme, but to be honest, he does dress like this pretty much all the time,” Lauren Alexis Fischer at Harper’s Bazaar wrote at the time. “However, it’s especially impossible to look at him in this Gucci look without making comparisons to Jesus Christ.”

The following year, Leto turned out another unforgettable look. Jared Leto at the 2019 Met Gala. Theo Wargo/Getty Images In 2019, the theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” and Leto really leaned in. He wore a Gucci gown while holding a replica of his own head.

Ezra Miller’s look at that year’s Met Gala featured an optical illusion. Ezra Miller at the 2019 Met Gala. Karwai Tang/Contributor/Getty Their “trippy beauty look garnered the evening’s biggest (and best) double-take,” Christian Allaire at Vogue wrote at the time.

Billy Porter also took the camp theme to the next level when he dressed as an Egyptian Sun God. Billy Porter at the 2019 Met Gala. Taylor Hill/Getty Images When Porter arrived, he was carried on a bed by six shirtless men. Vogue called it the “most fabulous entrance in Met Gala history.”

In 2019, Harry Styles showed up in a sheer look that fans loved. Harry Styles attends the 2019 Met Gala. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic The outfit was designed by Gucci, and W Magazine said it “won the internet” that night.

Benedict Cumberbatch wore an all-white suit and used a walking stick that year. Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter attend the 2019 Met Gala. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP “Cumberbatch seemed to be spoofing his own British lineage with an all-white suit and matching hat that was somewhere between late colonial grandee and early Oscar Wilde,” Vincent Boucher at The Hollywood Reporter wrote at the time.



Richard Madden went with a simple black suit, but he switched up the classic silhouette. Richard Madden attends the Met Gala in 2019. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images The Dior suit featured baggy pants, boots, and a safety pin on one lapel.