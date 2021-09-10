20 of the best looks male celebrities have worn to the Met Gala

- Male celebrities have been getting bolder with their fashion choices at the Met Gala.
- Celebrities like Rami Malek and Zayn Malik have made subtle changes to the traditional tuxedo look.
- Others like Jared Leto and Billy Porter have left the suit-look behind and turned to costumes.
In 2014, Ryan Reynolds put a subtle twist on the traditional men’s tuxedo at the Met Gala.
Instead of a traditional white-and-black tuxedo, Reynolds opted for a suede, midnight blue ensemble, which paired perfectly with Blake Lively’s gown.
Zayn Malik showed up to his first Met Gala in 2016 wearing armor on his arms.
That year, Malik leaned into the night’s theme of “Manus X Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.” His metal embellishments were created by Versace.
That same year, Will.i.am wore a black suit with a floral design running up the sleeves.
But most people were focused on his hat and visor, which GQ called “the Met Ball’s must-see accessory.”
Kanye West broke all the norms in 2016 when he showed up in cut-up jeans, but he made it work.
The rapper paired the jeans with a studded jacket from Balmain and blue eye contacts.
P. Diddy also turned heads at the Met Gala that year when he wore a long cape.
The outfit was basically an optical illusion designed by Rick Owens.
In 2017, Rami Malek wore a bright red suit with a black flower accent.
Dior designed the bright and unique look for the night themed “Art of the In-Between.”
That year, Wiz Khalifa paired black pants with a structured white vest and blazer.
“He looked pretty incredible, but it was the accessory he whipped out of his pocket that had the people talking,” Katie Corvino at Elite Daily wrote at the time, pointing out the blunt he decided to smoke at the event.
Jaden Smith wore Louis Vuitton that year, but he paired it with an interesting accessory.
“Smith stepped onto the blue carpet with one handful of his own blond hair, a moment that marked a stark departure from his former affairs with twisted ponytails, gold rings, and avant-garde updos,” Calin Van Paris at Vogue wrote at the time.
Chadwick Boseman wowed everyone in 2018 with his transcendent look.
The Versace outfit featured a stark white cape adorned with gold crosses and embellishments. Allure said he looked like “real-life royalty” at the Met Gala-themed “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”
Travis Scott matched Kylie Jenner’s all-black look but somehow still stood out.
Scott’s expertly tailored suit with chains put a twist on the classic menswear look.
Michael B. Jordan wore a well-tailored, pinstripe suit to the Met Gala.
Jordan wore a Louis Vuitton suit with a cross pin, a belt, and an orange accent. The look was designed by Louis Vuitton’s first Black artistic director, Virgil Abloh.
Trevor Noah took his suit game to the next level by affixing a giant, studded cross on his shoulder.
The suit was designed by Olivier Rousteing at Balmain.
Jared Leto “channeled Jesus” at the Met Gala that year.
“You could say that Leto (along with Rihanna) won this year’s Met Gala with his dramatic interpretation of the theme, but to be honest, he does dress like this pretty much all the time,” Lauren Alexis Fischer at Harper’s Bazaar wrote at the time. “However, it’s especially impossible to look at him in this Gucci look without making comparisons to Jesus Christ.”
The following year, Leto turned out another unforgettable look.
In 2019, the theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” and Leto really leaned in. He wore a Gucci gown while holding a replica of his own head.
Ezra Miller’s look at that year’s Met Gala featured an optical illusion.
Their “trippy beauty look garnered the evening’s biggest (and best) double-take,” Christian Allaire at Vogue wrote at the time.
Billy Porter also took the camp theme to the next level when he dressed as an Egyptian Sun God.
When Porter arrived, he was carried on a bed by six shirtless men. Vogue called it the “most fabulous entrance in Met Gala history.”
In 2019, Harry Styles showed up in a sheer look that fans loved.
The outfit was designed by Gucci, and W Magazine said it “won the internet” that night.
Benedict Cumberbatch wore an all-white suit and used a walking stick that year.
Richard Madden went with a simple black suit, but he switched up the classic silhouette.
The Dior suit featured baggy pants, boots, and a safety pin on one lapel.
Darren Criss wore a bold and colorful look to the last Met Gala.
He paired his colorful blazer and ruffled shirt with even bolder makeup that night.