10 Met Gala after-party looks celebrities wore that were better than their red-carpet outfits

A few years later in 2014, Kate Upton wore two chic outfits for the Met Gala – but her second was arguably the best.

Her see-through gown made from black lace had off-the-shoulder elbow-length sleeves, a corset around her waist, and a tiered mermaid skirt with ruffles.

While the dress and its matching headband made for one of the most daring looks ever seen at the Met Gala, the combination of pastel jewelry with her otherwise gothic look didn’t make much sense.

However, Upton took the opposite approach at the event’s after-party. She arrived in a strapless, white lace minidress with a black satin belt around her waist. Upton completed the outfit with complementary accessories including a lace shawl, sandal heels, and a velvet purse.