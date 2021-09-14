7 celebrity kids who turned heads at this year’s Met Gala

Lourdes Leon walked the carpet in a sparkly pink gown. Lourdes Leon at the Met Gala in 2021. John Shearer/WireImage

Leon is the oldest of the “Like A Virgin” singer’s six children. Lourdes Leon and Madonna. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham attended this year’s event with his fiancée, actress Nicola Peltz. The couple both wore Valentino. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz at the 2021 Met Gala. John Shearer/WireImage

Brooklyn is the oldest child of David and Victoria Beckham. David, Victoria, and Brooklyn Beckham in 2019. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss

Margaret Qualley wore a white Chanel dress on this year’s red carpet. Margaret Qualley at the 2021 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Her parents are Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley. Rainey Qualley, Andie MacDowell, and Margaret Qualley in 2020. Rachel Murray/Getty Images for National Women’s History Museum

Lily-Rose Depp also wore Chanel on the red carpet. Lily-Rose Depp at the 2021 Met Gala. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

She’s the only daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. Johnny Depp, son Jack Depp, and daughter Lily-Rose Depp in 2013. Jun Sato/WireImage

Natalia Bryant attended the gala with designer Connor Ives. Natalia Bryant at the 2021 Met Gala. Taylor Hill/WireImage

The 18-year-old is the eldest daughter of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant. Vanessa and Natalia Bryant in 2021. Rich Fury/WireImage

Kaia Gerber wore a strapless black Oscar de la Renta gown. Kaia Gerber at the 2021 Met Gala. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

She’s the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford. Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford in 2019. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for A Sense of Home

Ella Emhoff walked the red carpet in a red Adidas by Stella McCartney outfit. Ella Emhoff at the 2021 Met Gala. Taylor Hill/WireImage