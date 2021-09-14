7 celebrity kids who turned heads at this year’s Met Gala

- This year’s Met Gala took place Monday in New York City, and numerous celeb kids made an appearance.
- Margaret Qualley, Brooklyn Beckham, Lourdes Leon, and more all walked the red carpet.
- The theme for this year’s star-studded event was “American Independence.”
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Lourdes Leon walked the carpet in a sparkly pink gown.
Leon is the oldest of the “Like A Virgin” singer’s six children.
Brooklyn Beckham attended this year’s event with his fiancée, actress Nicola Peltz. The couple both wore Valentino.
Brooklyn is the oldest child of David and Victoria Beckham.
Margaret Qualley wore a white Chanel dress on this year’s red carpet.
Her parents are Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley.
Lily-Rose Depp also wore Chanel on the red carpet.
She’s the only daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis.
Natalia Bryant attended the gala with designer Connor Ives.
The 18-year-old is the eldest daughter of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant.
Kaia Gerber wore a strapless black Oscar de la Renta gown.
She’s the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford.
Ella Emhoff walked the red carpet in a red Adidas by Stella McCartney outfit.
Read more about Emhoff’s look here.
Her dad is Doug Emhoff, and her stepmother is Vice President Kamala Harris.