15 details from the Met Gala you probably missed

Sophia Mitrokostas
Dan Levy at the Met Gala 2021 next to a photo of Amanda Gorman at the Met Gala
A lot of celebrities snuck special details and nods into their 2021 Met Gala looks. Theo Wargo / Staff/Arturo Holmes/MG21;Dimitrios Kambouris/Staff/Getty Images
  • For the 2021 Met Gala “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” some stars had cool details in their looks.
  • Billie Eilish needed a team of helpers to walk in her gown and Lil Nas X had three looks.
  • Lili Reinhart wore 50 state flowers and Dan Levy’s outfit had an image of men kissing on it.
Saweetie’s gown featured millions of crystals and hidden flags.
Saweetie at the Met Gala with arrows pointing to the flag designs on her dress
Saweetie’s dress was a nod to her heritage. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Saweetie told E! News that her plunging Christian Cowan gown was bedazzled with 10 million crystals. 

The rapper also honored her roots by integrating the colors of the Black American heritage and Filipino flags into her dazzling train. 

Poet Amanda Gorman’s purse included a subtle patriotic message.
Amanda Gorman holding a book-shaped bag with poetry on it.
Amanda Gorman’s clutch looked like a book. Theo Wargo / Staff/Arturo Holmes/MG21 / Contributor/ Getty Images
Gorman wore a bright-blue dress that she said was inspired by the Statue of Liberty. 

Her patriotic look included a book-shaped clutch printed with the words “Give Us Your Tired,” a reference to the poem “The New Colossus” by Emma Lazarus. The poem is displayed on the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty.

Gorman also wore a silver laurel wreath in her hair as a nod to her poetic roots.

Billie Eilish needed help moving around in her gown.
Multiple people helping Billie Eilish move her Met Gala gown
Billie Eilish wore Oscar de la Renta. Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Eilish wowed in a peach Oscar de la Renta ball gown with a train so long and heavy that five people had to help her move. 

The 19-year-old singer told The New York Times that she agreed to wear the Oscar de la Renta gown only after the brand agreed to stop using fur in its designs. 

 

Kaia Gerber replicated a Met Gala look from 40 years ago.
Kaia Gerber's Met Gala 2021 look next to the Bianca Jagger look she was inspirde by.
Kaia Gerber’s dress next to Bianca Jagger’s from decades ago. Theo Wargo/Getty Images/Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Gerber greeted photographers at the Met Gala in a chic, black Oscar de la Renta gown. The dress featured a fitted bodice with cut-out floral details. 

Gerber told Vogue that her style inspiration was a very similar gown worn by Bianca Jagger at the 1981 Met Gala. Jagger’s gown was designed by legendary New York designer Halston. 

To complete the fashion flashback, Gerber’s hair was styled in short waves like Jagger’s.

If you look closely, Timothée Chalamet was actually wearing sweatpants.
Timothee chalamet in white sweatpants with his Met Gala suit look.
Timothée Chalamet wore sneakers, too. Mike Coppola/Staff/Getty Images
A closer look at Chalamet’s ensemble shows that the actor actually paired a Rick Owens top and Haider Ackermann blazer with a pair of white sweatpants. 

Chalamet also stayed comfortable with a pair of white Converse sneakers.

Maisie Williams’ look was inspired by “The Matrix.”
Maisie Williams Matrix-inspired look at the Met Gala with arrows pointing to details
Maisie Williams’ nails completed the look. Jeff Kravitz/Contributor/ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Williams wore a dramatic black ensemble with sparking tights and glittery accents.

The “Game of Thrones” actress told E! that her look was inspired by “The Matrix” films she watched growing up. 

The stripes of crystals reference lines of code and Williams also sported intensely green nails that matched a stone in her necklace. 

 

Dan Levy’s map-covered look featured two men kissing.
Dan Levy at the 2021 Met Gala with a map-covered outfit with men kissing.
Dan Levy’s look is also covered in maps. Dimitrios Kambouris/Staff/Getty Images
Levy wore an impactful outfit by Jonathan Anderson that featured an image of two men kissing on the front. 

The “Schitt’s Creek” co-creator and star told Vanity Fair that his look was a nod to artist and AIDS activist David Wojnarowicz, as well as a celebration of queer love.

Elliot Page wore a green flower, which could be a nod to a queer symbol.
Elliot Page at the Met Gala with an arrow drawn to the green flower on his suit
Elliot Page at the 2021 Met Gala. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Page attended the gala in a sleek black suit with a green flower. 

According to Yahoo! Life, his inclusion of this floral accent may be referencing the queer symbol of the green carnation, a flower said to be worn by legendary 19th-century writer Oscar Wilde to subtly express his homosexuality.

As Insider’s Mikhaila Friel noted, per ​​Oscar Wilde Tours, “despite the flower being popular with Parisians who identified as gay during this time, there is little evidence to suggest the symbolism of the flower.”

Page announced he is transgender in December 2020.

Lili Reinhart’s dress featured the state flower of all 50 states.
Lili Reinhart at the 2021 Met Gala.
Lili Reinhart at the 2021 Met Gala. John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images
The “Riverdale” star swept up the museum steps in the sheer, corseted gown designed by Christian Siriano, the winner of the fourth season of the fashion-design show “Project Runway.”

To embody this year’s theme, the dress was bedecked with all 50 state flowers

Gemma Chan’s dress referenced an iconic Chinese-American actress.
Gemma Chan at the 2021 Met Gala next to the dress she was inspired by
Gemma Chan at the 2021 Met Gala next to a photo of Anna May Wong in ‘Limehouse Blues.’ Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue/John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images
Gemma Chan’s outfit was a nod to Anna May Wong, who is considered to be the first Chinese-American actress to garner major international acclaim. 

Chan’s minidress featured a lime-green back and a sequined dragon, channeling the look of a similar dress worn by Wong in the 1934 crime film “Limehouse Blues.” 

Chan was born in England after her parents emigrated from China. 

Lil Nas X wore three different outfits.
Three photos of Lil Nas X at the 2021 Met Gala.
Lil Nas X attends the 2021 Met Gala. John Shearer / Contributor / Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images
In a fantastic feat of layering, Lil Nas X showed off three entirely different outfits on the red carpet. 

The musician arrived in a regal golden cape by Atelier Versace. He then shed his outerwear to reveal a full suit of gold armor.

Finally, Lil Nas X removed the armor and finished his grand entrance in a sparkling gold-and-brown bodysuit.

Naomi Osaka’s dress was partially designed by her sister with a nod to their heritage.
Naomi Osaka Met Gala 2021
Naomi Osaka attends The 2021 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Pro tennis player Osaka looked radiant in a Louis Vuitton gown that featured a colorful koi print. 

The print was actually designed by Osaka’s sister, Mari, who told Vogue that the swirling fish motif was meant to celebrate the pair’s Japanese heritage. 

Ciara wore her football star husband’s jersey number and Super Bowl ring.
Ciara at the Met Gala wearing a Super Bowl ring
Ciara is married to a football player. John Shearer/WireImage
Ciara attended the Met Gala in a sequined dress emblazoned with her husband Russell Wilson’s Seattle Seahawks jersey number. The dress was bright green and silver, the Seahawks team colors.

The singer also wore Wilson’s Super Bowl ring on her right hand and her purse was shaped like a football. 

Kim Kardashian West’s all-black outfit was her second head-to-toe look this week.
Kim Kardashian West at the 2021 Met Gala.
Kim Kardashian West kept her face hidden. Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian West attended the Met Gala in head-to-toe black Balenciaga bodysuit and double train. The outfit obscured her face but allowed her long ponytail to peek out.

The reality star’s latest bodysuit comes just days after she was photographed in a similar ensemble in New York City. On Saturday, Kardashian West stepped out wearing a leather outfit with a zipped leather hood and long ponytail. 

 

Diane Kruger seemed to debut her engagement ring at the event.
Diane Krueger at the 2021 Met Gala with a close up on the ring on her ring finger.
Diane Kruger had a large rock on her ring finger. Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Kruger was wearing what appeared to be a large, square-cut stone on her ring finger at the 2021 Met Gala steps. People reported that this is her engagement ring.

The publication confirmed her engagement to actor Norman Reedus last month.

 

