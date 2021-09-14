15 details from the Met Gala you probably missed

Poet Amanda Gorman’s purse included a subtle patriotic message.

Gorman wore a bright-blue dress that she said was inspired by the Statue of Liberty.

Her patriotic look included a book-shaped clutch printed with the words “Give Us Your Tired,” a reference to the poem “The New Colossus” by Emma Lazarus. The poem is displayed on the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty.

Gorman also wore a silver laurel wreath in her hair as a nod to her poetic roots.