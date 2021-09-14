15 details from the Met Gala you probably missed

Saweetie’s gown featured millions of crystals and hidden flags.
Saweetie told E! News that her plunging Christian Cowan gown was bedazzled with 10 million crystals.
The rapper also honored her roots by integrating the colors of the Black American heritage and Filipino flags into her dazzling train.
Poet Amanda Gorman’s purse included a subtle patriotic message.
Gorman wore a bright-blue dress that she said was inspired by the Statue of Liberty.
Her patriotic look included a book-shaped clutch printed with the words “Give Us Your Tired,” a reference to the poem “The New Colossus” by Emma Lazarus. The poem is displayed on the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty.
Gorman also wore a silver laurel wreath in her hair as a nod to her poetic roots.
Billie Eilish needed help moving around in her gown.
Eilish wowed in a peach Oscar de la Renta ball gown with a train so long and heavy that five people had to help her move.
The 19-year-old singer told The New York Times that she agreed to wear the Oscar de la Renta gown only after the brand agreed to stop using fur in its designs.
Kaia Gerber replicated a Met Gala look from 40 years ago.
Gerber greeted photographers at the Met Gala in a chic, black Oscar de la Renta gown. The dress featured a fitted bodice with cut-out floral details.
Gerber told Vogue that her style inspiration was a very similar gown worn by Bianca Jagger at the 1981 Met Gala. Jagger’s gown was designed by legendary New York designer Halston.
To complete the fashion flashback, Gerber’s hair was styled in short waves like Jagger’s.
If you look closely, Timothée Chalamet was actually wearing sweatpants.
A closer look at Chalamet’s ensemble shows that the actor actually paired a Rick Owens top and Haider Ackermann blazer with a pair of white sweatpants.
Chalamet also stayed comfortable with a pair of white Converse sneakers.
Maisie Williams’ look was inspired by “The Matrix.”
Williams wore a dramatic black ensemble with sparking tights and glittery accents.
The stripes of crystals reference lines of code and Williams also sported intensely green nails that matched a stone in her necklace.
Dan Levy’s map-covered look featured two men kissing.
Levy wore an impactful outfit by Jonathan Anderson that featured an image of two men kissing on the front.
The “Schitt’s Creek” co-creator and star told Vanity Fair that his look was a nod to artist and AIDS activist David Wojnarowicz, as well as a celebration of queer love.
Elliot Page wore a green flower, which could be a nod to a queer symbol.
Page attended the gala in a sleek black suit with a green flower.
According to Yahoo! Life, his inclusion of this floral accent may be referencing the queer symbol of the green carnation, a flower said to be worn by legendary 19th-century writer Oscar Wilde to subtly express his homosexuality.
As Insider’s Mikhaila Friel noted, per Oscar Wilde Tours, “despite the flower being popular with Parisians who identified as gay during this time, there is little evidence to suggest the symbolism of the flower.”
Page announced he is transgender in December 2020.
Lili Reinhart’s dress featured the state flower of all 50 states.
The “Riverdale” star swept up the museum steps in the sheer, corseted gown designed by Christian Siriano, the winner of the fourth season of the fashion-design show “Project Runway.”