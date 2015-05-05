Selfies are banned at the Met Gala, but these stars are skirting the rules on Instagram

Social media has been banned from the Met Gala this year, but that isn’t stopping the celebrities and fashion industry bigwigs invited to the event from indulging in one final selfie before entering.
Everyone from Karen Elson to Kristen Wiig to Diane Von Furstenberg is appearing in pre-Gala photos on Instagram. It’s a bold move, to be sure, as Anna Wintour — the hostess behind the event — has made her disdain for selfies known, even before the ban.
Many of the posts are being put up by designers’ official Instagram accounts, which makes sense. The brands want to get as much bang for their buck as they can from the bold-faced names wearing their clothes.
Plus, ads from them are what keep the lights on at “Vogue” — Anna Wintour is unlikely to get mad at Ralph Lauren for posting one or two pre-Met Gala photos online.
Of course, those of us following along at home are thankful for the sneaky selfies — how else would we see who’s getting ready with whom? The only question now is whether anyone will be brazen enough to sneak a Snapchat or Instagram inside the event in an hour or so.
Prabal Gurung couldn't resist posting a photo of himself and Kristen Wiig, who he dressed for the evening.
Neither of the Hadid girls can be expected to stay off Instagram at a time like this. Here is Bella getting ready with Alicia Quarles.
Here are Elson, Aldridge, Gigi Hadid and Tabitha Simmons carbo-loading in advance of the event this afternoon.
Professional surfer Kelly Slater is the most unlikely attendee thus far, and also the most unlikely selfie enthusiast.
Model Lily Aldridge, best known for her work with Victoria's Secret, gets up close and personal with her front-facing camera.
Emily Ratajkowski of 'Blurred Lines' and 'Gone Girl' fame posted a photo of herself before stepping out the door.
Instagram founder Kevin Systrom and his girlfriend Nicole Schuetz (better known as @kevin and @nicole) are in attendance. It make sense, since Insta is fashion's favourite app by far.
Donatella Versace looks just like doppelganger and Versace face Lady Gaga from the back in this shot.
