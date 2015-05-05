Selfies are banned at the Met Gala, but these stars are skirting the rules on Instagram

Instagram.com/KarlieKloss They may get paid to pose for a living, but even Karlie Kloss and Gigi Hadid apparently can’t resist a good kissy-face selfie.

Social media has been banned from the Met Gala this year, but that isn’t stopping the celebrities and fashion industry bigwigs invited to the event from indulging in one final selfie before entering.

Everyone from Karen Elson to Kristen Wiig to Diane Von Furstenberg is appearing in pre-Gala photos on Instagram. It’s a bold move, to be sure, as Anna Wintour — the hostess behind the event — has made her disdain for selfies known, even before the ban.

Many of the posts are being put up by designers’ official Instagram accounts, which makes sense. The brands want to get as much bang for their buck as they can from the bold-faced names wearing their clothes.

Plus, ads from them are what keep the lights on at “Vogue” — Anna Wintour is unlikely to get mad at Ralph Lauren for posting one or two pre-Met Gala photos online.

Of course, those of us following along at home are thankful for the sneaky selfies — how else would we see who’s getting ready with whom? The only question now is whether anyone will be brazen enough to sneak a Snapchat or Instagram inside the event in an hour or so.

Prabal Gurung couldn't resist posting a photo of himself and Kristen Wiig, who he dressed for the evening. Diane Von Furstenberg 'trying to look decent' and succeeding, and then some. Zac Posen took things one step further by recording a video in Central Park with muse Katie Holmes. DVF also posted a photo with the ladies she's dressing tonight. Model Karen Elson shared a flawless getting-ready photo. Karlie Kloss and Gigi Hadid went for full-on duck lips. Neither of the Hadid girls can be expected to stay off Instagram at a time like this. Here is Bella getting ready with Alicia Quarles. Here are Elson, Aldridge, Gigi Hadid and Tabitha Simmons carbo-loading in advance of the event this afternoon. Allison Williams opted for a jumbo-sized can of Diet Coke. Alexa Chung strikes a pose for her own Instagram account. The Ralph Lauren account posted a photo of Emma Roberts on the way to the gala. Professional surfer Kelly Slater is the most unlikely attendee thus far, and also the most unlikely selfie enthusiast. Model Lily Aldridge, best known for her work with Victoria's Secret, gets up close and personal with her front-facing camera. Emily Ratajkowski of 'Blurred Lines' and 'Gone Girl' fame posted a photo of herself before stepping out the door. Instagram founder Kevin Systrom and his girlfriend Nicole Schuetz (better known as @kevin and @nicole) are in attendance. It make sense, since Insta is fashion's favourite app by far. Donatella Versace looks just like doppelganger and Versace face Lady Gaga from the back in this shot. Tory Burch poses with Dianna Agron and the other women she's dressing for the night. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend opted for a good old-fashioned mirror selfie. Lanvin posted a photo of NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers behind the scenes. Solange Knowles posted a photo of her Giles dress. Stylist to the stars Micaela Erlanger posted a selfie with Jaime King. Now check out... Jay Z and Beyoncé pose for Instagram at last year's event. Met Gala selfies from years past!

