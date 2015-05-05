13 of the best Met Ball selfies ever taken before being banned for good

instagram.com/beyonce Jay Z and Beyoncé pose for Instagram at last year’s event.

The Met Ball is the most anticipated single event of the year in fashion and since the dawn of Instagram, fashion fans have been able to follow along by refreshing their social media apps and watching selfies from the likes of Cara Delevingne, Kim Kardashian and Solange Knowles (pre-elevator fight) pour in.

But this year, social media and selfies alike have reportedly been banned from the event.

This will make following the event online as it progresses difficult, and will pretty much do away with any behind-the-scenes shots to which fans have become accustomed.

Some speculate that the ban is part of an effort to give “Vogue” more editorial control of the photos as they shoot a documentary about the event, according to Page Six, while one source told the “Post,” “It has solely to do with guests’ security and enjoyment of the event.”

We can always reminisce about the selfie-heavy Met Galas of the past few years, though — and hope that Wintour changes her mind next year. She did end up lifting her rumoured ban on Kim Kardashian a couple of years ago, after all.

