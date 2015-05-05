13 of the best Met Ball selfies ever taken before being banned for good

The Met Ball is the most anticipated single event of the year in fashion and since the dawn of Instagram, fashion fans have been able to follow along by refreshing their social media apps and watching selfies from the likes of Cara Delevingne, Kim Kardashian and Solange Knowles (pre-elevator fight) pour in.
But this year, social media and selfies alike have reportedly been banned from the event.
This will make following the event online as it progresses difficult, and will pretty much do away with any behind-the-scenes shots to which fans have become accustomed.
Some speculate that the ban is part of an effort to give “Vogue” more editorial control of the photos as they shoot a documentary about the event, according to Page Six, while one source told the “Post,” “It has solely to do with guests’ security and enjoyment of the event.”
We can always reminisce about the selfie-heavy Met Galas of the past few years, though — and hope that Wintour changes her mind next year. She did end up lifting her rumoured ban on Kim Kardashian a couple of years ago, after all.
No one takes an Instagram-ready photo like Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift. Here the besties are getting ready for last year's Met Gala.
After the Met Ball last year, Beyoncé posted this photo with Rihanna. Many speculated it was a show of solidarity with the singer after rumours flew that Solange Knowles had attacked Jay Z in the elevator because he wanted to go to Rihanna's after-party.
We'll never know for sure if Wintour had this grainy photo from self-anointed selfie queen Kim Kardashian West in mind when making the rules this year. We do know Kardashian West posted a whopping 18 Met Ball photos to Instagram last year, though.
Kardashian West was selfie-cepted when someone took a picture of Riccardo Tisci taking a picture of her and Kanye West.
Best Instagrammed group shot of the evening: Nicole Richie, Cara Delevingne, Zooey Deschanel, Riley Keough, Zoe Kravitz and Hayden Panettiere.
Cara Delevingne is both a fashion world darling and a social media junkie. She might be the only one to rival Kim K in terms of selfies-per-event.
Lastly, Beyoncé posted a rare intimate photo of her and Jay Z engaging in PDA at last year's Met Ball. This is what we'll be missing this year.
