Here's what everyone wore at the China-themed Met Gala

Aly Weisman
Beyonce Jay ZGetty ImagesThe king and queen of the Met Ball.

The Met Gala –also known as The Met Ball or “fashion prom” — took place Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The annual fundraiser’s theme this year was “China: Through the Looking Glass.” Guests were encouraged to dress in theme.

Chinese billionaire Silas Chou was this year’s host of the $US25,000-a-ticket affair, while Jennifer Lawrence, Marissa Mayer, Wendi Deng Murdoch, Gong Li, and Anna Wintour served as co-chairs.

But it is Wintour who has overseen the star-studded guest list since 1995.

This year’s A-list attendees include: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Madonna, Katy Perry, Sarah Jessica Parker, Reese Witherspoon, Sofia Vergara, Ivanka Trump, Allison Williams, and many more.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, chair of the event since 1995, arrived in vibrant red Chanel couture.

Wintour's daughter, Bee Shaffer, in Alexander McQueen.

Met Ball co-chair Marissa Mayer in an Oscar de La Renta gown that matched the carpet.

Fellow co-chair Wendi Deng, formerly Murdoch, also went with Oscar de la Renta.

Kim Kardashian, in Roberto Cavalli, and Kanye West.

Jay Z and Beyoncé, in Givenchy, made quite the entrance.

Rihanna in a bright yellow showstopper by Guo Pei gown. The gown took two years to make.

George and Amal Clooney, who was wearing a John Galliano for Maison Margiela gown in the colour of the night.

Jennifer Lopez with Donatella Versace.

Katy Perry, sporting a short new haircut, with designer Jeremy Scott.

Madonna and Rita Ora arrived with designer Tom Ford.

Lady Gaga with designer Alexander Wang.

Miley Cyrus and Zoe Kravitz, both wearing Alexander Wang.

Models Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss.

Jennifer Lawrence in a Dior Couture dress.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who embraced the night's theme in an H&M dress that she designed, arrived with Bravo's Andy Cohen. She is wearing a headpiece by Philip Treacy and SJP Collection shoes.

Kate Hudson with designer Michael Kors.

Sofia Vergara, in Marchesa, with fiancé Joe Manganiello.

Reese Witherspoon wowed in Jason Wu.

Larry David kept it casual.

The Olsen twins went to the dark side.

Justin Bieber with Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing.

Kendall Jenner in a Calvin Klein Collection jade green crystal-encrusted dress.

Kris Jenner in Balmain.

Solange Knowles' outfit was out of this world.

Designer Marc Jacobs with Cher.

OIivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis.

Chrissy Teigen, in St.John, with husband John Legend.

Designer Stella McCartney with models Zhu Zhu, Sofia Ritchie, and Cara Delevigne.

Anne Hathaway in a hooded Ralph Lauren gown.

Actress Sienna Miller in Thakoon, with the designer.

Kerry Washington was pretty in Pink Prada.

Julianne Moore in Givenchy.

'Girls' star Allison Williams in a Giambattista Valli Couture dress.

Kristen Wiig with designer Prabal Gurung.

Katie Holmes with designer Zac Posen.

Selena Gomez with designer Vera Wang.

Diane Kruger, in Chanel Couture, and Joshua Jackson posed strategically on different steps.

Amanda Seyfried with boyfriend Justin Long.

Robert Pattinson with fiancé FKA Twigs, who was wearing an interesting Christopher Kane dress with body cut outs.

Olivia Munn, in ombré J. Mendel, with boyfriend Aaron Rogers.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.

Derek Jeter, in a custom Rag & Bone tux, with his Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover-model girlfriend, Hannah Davis.

Diddy with girlfriend Cassie, who was in Zuhair Murad.

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in a Versace gown.

Model Karolina Kurkova.

Ivanka Trump, in a Prabal Gurung gown and Cindy Chao jewellery, with husband Jared Kushner.

Uma Thurman and boyfriend Andre Balazs.

J. Crew designer Jenna Lyons kept it causal and comfortable.

Spike Lee, wearing Warby Parker glasses, with wife Tonya Lewis Lee.

'Fifty Shades of Grey' star Dakota Johnson in Chanel.

Elizabeth Banks kept it cool in Michael Kors.

Alicia Keys in a Jean Paul Gaultier tutu.

Singer Lorde with designer Francisco Costa.

Actress Keri Russell in a feathered Altuzarra gown.

Designer Tory Burch with actresses Dianna Agron and Maggie Q.

Chloe Sevigny in a custom look by J.W. Anderson.

'Masters of Sex' actress Lizzy Kaplan in Donna Karan.

Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka went matching.

Model Liya Kebede with designer Phillip Lim.

Model Irina Shayk in a Topshop dress.

Model Emily Ratajkowski was also in Topshop.

Poppy Delevingne in a name-appropriate dress by Marchesa.

Actor Ansel Elgort rocked a Tom Ford tuxedo.

Actress Emma Roberts in Ralph Lauren.

Actress Chloe Moretz in Coach.

Singer Janelle Monae was a caped crusader.

Dylan Lauren.

Models Karen Elson and Lily Aldridge.

