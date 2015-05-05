Here's what everyone wore at the China-themed Met Gala

The Met Gala –also known as The Met Ball or “fashion prom” — took place Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
The annual fundraiser’s theme this year was “China: Through the Looking Glass.” Guests were encouraged to dress in theme.
Chinese billionaire Silas Chou was this year’s host of the $US25,000-a-ticket affair, while Jennifer Lawrence, Marissa Mayer, Wendi Deng Murdoch, Gong Li, and Anna Wintour served as co-chairs.
But it is Wintour who has overseen the star-studded guest list since 1995.
This year’s A-list attendees include: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Madonna, Katy Perry, Sarah Jessica Parker, Reese Witherspoon, Sofia Vergara, Ivanka Trump, Allison Williams, and many more.
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, chair of the event since 1995, arrived in vibrant red Chanel couture.
George and Amal Clooney, who was wearing a John Galliano for Maison Margiela gown in the colour of the night.
Sarah Jessica Parker, who embraced the night's theme in an H&M dress that she designed, arrived with Bravo's Andy Cohen. She is wearing a headpiece by Philip Treacy and SJP Collection shoes.
Robert Pattinson with fiancé FKA Twigs, who was wearing an interesting Christopher Kane dress with body cut outs.
Derek Jeter, in a custom Rag & Bone tux, with his Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover-model girlfriend, Hannah Davis.
