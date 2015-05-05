Here's what everyone wore at the China-themed Met Gala

Getty Images The king and queen of the Met Ball.

The Met Gala –also known as The Met Ball or “fashion prom” — took place Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The annual fundraiser’s theme this year was “China: Through the Looking Glass.” Guests were encouraged to dress in theme.

Chinese billionaire Silas Chou was this year’s host of the $US25,000-a-ticket affair, while Jennifer Lawrence, Marissa Mayer, Wendi Deng Murdoch, Gong Li, and Anna Wintour served as co-chairs.

But it is Wintour who has overseen the star-studded guest list since 1995.

This year’s A-list attendees include: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Madonna, Katy Perry, Sarah Jessica Parker, Reese Witherspoon, Sofia Vergara, Ivanka Trump, Allison Williams, and many more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.