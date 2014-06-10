17-Year-Old Lionel Messi's First Professional Goal Was A Genius Chip Over The Goalie

The World Cup kicks off in Brazil on Thursday, and one of the favourites to win it all is Argentina. La Albiceleste are led by Lionel Messi, one of the greatest and most exciting players to ever step on the pitch. Messi struggled through an injury-plagued 2013-14 club season with FC Barcelona — still managing to score 41 goals — but is finally fit, just in time to captain Argentina as it searches for its first World Cup title since 1986.

Messi’s scored some mind-boggling goals for both Barcelona and Argentina over the years, but you have to go all the way back to 2005 to find Messi’s first-ever professional goal. It came in stoppage time against Albacete, on May 1, 2005.

Although his hair’s a little longer and he’s wearing #30 instead of #10, 17-year-old Messi looks just as calm in front of goal then as he does now. Ronaldinho’s lovely chip frees Messi, who cooly lobs the keeper for his first (of many) goal:

Here’s another angle:

Messi and Argentina begin their World Cup campaign June 15th against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Watch the full highlights from Messi’s debut below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.