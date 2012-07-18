Messing With Benefits? The All-Volunteer Force Won't Exist Much Longer

Photo: isafmedia /flickr

A recent post at “The Madness of the Combat Medic” blog, calls our attention to a potentially drastic change to the military retirement program that is being considered by the Pentagon.One of the recent initiatives the President—or at least the folks at the Pentagon—have put forward, is a 401K-style retirement system. Along with Tricare hikes, it is assumed that this will somehow lower the personnel costs of the military. The thinking appears to be that the benefits that the military enjoys are far better than any civilian job, so why not cut them?



The answer to that is simple: It will remove one of the strongest incentives for young men and women in an all-volunteer military to sign up for service. We ask our young people to voluntarily put their lives at risk in ways that are unmatched in most civilian jobs, and that risk has always come with rewards that supercede those that can be found in the civilian job market.

When you think of America’s military in the next 20 years do you think it will be a professional force that is able to weather the storms unforeseen on the horizon? We have managed to hold our own with nearly 11 years of constant warfare—something it was simply assumed a modern representative Republic could never do. How many of those troops would have returned again and again to the war zone, if not for [the better] benefits? In this debate one should be sure to tread very lightly, lest the consequences cost more that they purport to save.

You can read the full post, here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.