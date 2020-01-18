'Messiah' director Kate Woods says the Netflix show was designed to be controversial amid criticism that it demonizes Muslims

Netlix/Jennifer Clasen/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Kate Woods directed four episodes of Netflix’s ‘Messiah.’

Director Kate Woods told Insider that Netflix’s “Messiah” was designed to be controversial.

The show has been criticised for demonizing Muslims.

Woods also said that Netflix is a beacon of hope for women and people of colour in the industry.

Woods said she was previously one of just female five directors in Australia when she first started out.

Director Kate Woods helmed four episodes (four, five, six and seven) of Netflix’s“Messiah,” and says that the show was designed to be controversial amidst criticism that the show demonizes Muslims.

“We wanted to be truthful to the story and we were all prepared to take on whatever that controversy is. You can’t make something like this and not ruffle some feathers,” Woods told Insider.

“That’s par for the course and that’s ok. The whole point of ‘Messiah’ was to go: ‘What is faith?’

“I think it’s fair to say that we wouldn’t have been doing our jobs properly on this story if we weren’t creating controversy,” said Woods.

John Golden Britt/Netflix Mehdi Dehbi and Michelle Monaghan costar on ‘Messiah.’

The Royal Film Commission of Jordan even called on Netflix to ban the series, according to The Independent.

The RFC deemed that “the content of the series could be largely perceived or interpreted as infringing on the sanctity of religion, thus possibly contravening the laws in the country.”

In response, Netflix wrote in a statement: “Messiah is a work of fiction. It is not based on any one character, figure or religion. All Netflix shows feature ratings and information to help members make their own decisions about what’s right for them and their families.”

A Change.org petition calling on viewers to boycott the series, which it called “anti-Islam propaganda,” has more than 5,000 signatures at the time of writing.

Woods told Insider that Netflix’s commitment to diversity and representation is something she’s been really impressed with since working with them, and would jump at the chance of both working with Netflix again and on a potential season two of “Messiah,” which is yet to be announced.

Jennifer Clasen/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images) Kate Woods directing on the set of ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

“It’s a brave choice to put something out on TV where everybody speaks in their own language rather than an accent. We cast all over the world. The casting is authentic. Netflix is incredibly supportive of that,” said Woods.

When Woods, who is Australian, first started out directing over 30 years ago, she said that there were about five female directors – “we all knew each other!” – and that the industry has always been a struggle for women and people of colour to get a foothold in. But the persistence of these filmmakers combined with companies like Netflix is helping to change that, she said.

“Netflix’s whole philosophy is really refreshing and makes them really wonderful to work for. They are a champion and beacon of hope for women and people of colour in the industry, totally.”

