A Perfect Photo Of Lionel Messi Scoring A Goal Against 5 Defenders

Argentina’s Lionel Messi scored a brilliant second-half goal to beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-1 in a key Group F match on Sunday at the World Cup.

It was a vintage goal from Messi, who has been heavily criticised in Argentina for his sub-standard performances with the national team.

He dribbled along the edge of the box, waited for an opening, and then banged it into the back of the net.

Reuters took this perfect photo of the goal. It shows Messi leaving three defenders in his wake (two of whom were on the ground), and shooting around two others.

Fantastic:

