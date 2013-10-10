Lionel Messi Meets A Gang Of Singing Street Urchins In New Ad For Samsung Watch [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Samsung’s latest ad by agency Leo Burnett features FC Barcelona soccer star Lionel Messi and a chorus of singing street urchins. The children sing the New Zealand singer Lorde’s hit song “Royals” as Messi uses the Galaxy Gear smart watch and Galaxy Note 3 phone to destroy an worn-down housing complex and turn it into a soccer stadium for the kids.

In a video over at Ad Age, Winston & Strawn attorney Brian Heidelberger explains the new FCC text message marketing rules that go into effect Oct. 16.

AOL reached a deal with ESPN to distribute video highlights and other content from the Worldwide Leader in Sports across its network of sites.

DDB California has hired Pereira & O’Dell’s Justin Cox to be its new head of strategy, AgencySpy reports. Cox was previously strategy director on Pereira & O’Dell’s accounts with Intel, Skype, and Corona.

With the World Wide Web Consortium’s “Do Not Track” working group floundering, the Digital Advertising Alliance announced it will hold an online data and privacy working group of its own.

In the latest in a flurry of branding moves, JC Penney is tossing the new logo it started using under former CEO Ron Johnson in favour of its classic logo with the name written out in in red letters.

The Cannes Lion awards has created a separated category for health advertising. The first ever Lions Health Festival will be held June 13-14 in Cannes.

New York City Football Club, the newly named MLS team owned by the New York Yankees and Manchester City, has named Droga5 its lead creative agency.

WPP’s Geometry Global is shutting down its Philadelphia office. Geometry Global says the office held less than 1% of its global headcount.

The Financial Times is cutting the multiple print editions it produces every night in favour of a single global newspaper. FT editor Lionel Barber told staffers in a memo that “In the future, our print product will derive from the web offering — not vice versa.”

ADT named MediaCom its media planning and buying agency. Traditional and creative agencies are waiting for a decision from the company on two separate pitches.

