Barcelona Star Leo Messi Dribbles Through A High-Speed Motorcycle Chase In This Crazy Samsung Ad [THE BRIEF]

FC Barcelona soccer star Lionel Messi dribbles through a high-speed motorcycle chase in the latest ad for Samsung, produced by the agencies R/GA and Cheil Worldwide. Afterward, Messi is greeted by the German soccer legend Franz Beckenbauer, who awards Messi the captain’s armband for a soccer game against a group of aliens who inhabit a giant spaceship that appears at the end of the commercial.

Droga5 hired Silver + Partners associate creative director Casey Rand.

Yahoo

made a one-year deal with Starcom to give the media buyer exclusive access to Yahoo’s first-party data and its content studio. The deal will help Starcom identify Yahoo properties that cater to the audiences it wants to reach and create appropriate creative for those audiences.

Energy BBDO account executive Chris Reed has left to be an executive vice president/account management at DigitasLBI’s Chicago office.

Yahoo video head Erin McPherson is leaving the company to work at YouTube network Maker Studios, which is trying to build a business outside of YouTube.

The Economist is out with a new campaign from BBDO that targets young people with subway ads, bar coasters, and food trucks to promote the idea that the magazine can give them a global view of the hot-button issues they care about.

Digiday investigates some urban legends of native advertising, including the myth that it doesn’t scale.

Spotify has entered into its first TV-focused partnership with Bravo. The deal will include four of Bravo’s November premieres will have branded playlists on Spotify and social media and television prompts for Bravo viewers to check them out inside Spotify.

