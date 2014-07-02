Lionel Messi Beats Defender, Delivers Perfect Pass To Save Argentina In The 118th Minute

On the brink of a potential disaster, Lionel Messi went on a long run, completed a perfect pass, and saved Argentina from the lottery of penalty kicks against Switzerland.

It was a poor performance overall from Argentina. But like Germany and Brazil before them, they survived the Round of 16.

Messi took the ball near the halfway line, beat a Swiss defender, and slotted it onto Di Maria’s left foot for the goal.

It’s the 2nd-latest game winning goal ever:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.