An ex-teammate of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo left them both out when picking his top 3 forwards in world soccer

Getty/NurPhoto Messi and Higuain playing together for Argentina.

Gonzalo Higuain says neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi are among the top three forwards in world soccer right now.

Higuain played alongside Ronaldo for four years at Real Madrid between 2009 and 2013, while he is also the ex-Argentina teammate of Messi.

“Currently, for me, the best are Lewandowski, Haaland and Benzema,” the Inter Miami striker told ESPN.

Higuain also failed to mention Ronaldo when talking about the greatest forwards of all time, instead naming his Brazilian namesake, Ronaldo Nazario, as the best ever.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A former teammate of both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo says neither are currently in the top bracket of forwards of world soccer.

Gonzalo Higuain played alongside Ronaldo for four years at Real Madrid between 2009 and 2013, while he is also the ex-Argentina teammate of Messi.

“Currently, for me, the best are Lewandowski, Haaland and Benzema,” Higuain told ESPN when asked to name who he thinks are the top three forwards in the world right now.

“Karim [Benzema] has been there for a long time, in the elite for 12 years.”Lewandowski, where he played, scored and won. Haaland is a great promise, with a great future. He surprised me, he is a great striker.”

To add insult to injury, Higuain completely omitted five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo from the conversation when asked about the greatest forwards ever, though he did give a Messi a special mention.

“In history we have SuÃ¡rez, Lewandowski, Cavani, Benzema, David Villa, Ibrahimovic,” he added.

“And the best one who, ironically speaking, is in heaven: Ronaldo [Nazario]. I always wanted to be Ronaldo, I always wanted to copy him.”

Ronaldo is not dead, merely retired.

Getty/NurPhoto Cristiano Ronaldo.

On Messi, who scored his the 710th and 711th goals of his career in his most recent outing for Barcelona, Higuain said: “It’s magical. Everything is natural. He was born that way, it’s in his DNA , he does everything effortlessly.

“Things that everyone has to fight for, Leo does them naturally. That is what makes it unique.”

Higuain himself is one of world football’s most accomplished ever strikers.

The 32-year-old has scored an impressive 307 times during his club career in spells with River Plate, Real Madrid, Napoli, Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, and most recently Inter Miami, while he’s also scored 31 times for Argentina.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.