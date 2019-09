This is uncomfortable.



They made Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo sit near each other at the Champions League Group Stage Draw — which is basically the March Madness Selection Show but 100-times more snazzy.

Fresh off their handshake snub, the two rivals didn’t seem too excited to be there.

Photo: FSC

