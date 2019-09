Barcelona’s Lionel Messi just set the all-time record for goals in a calender year with 86.



Gerd Muller had held the record since 1972, but Messi tied it with a goal in the 15th minute against Real Betis, and broke it less than 10 minutes later.

He still has 20 days to go. Here’s the video:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.