A day after

Cristiano Ronaldo scored three goalsin his team’s first Champions League game of the year, Lionel Messi matched him with a hat trick against Ajax.

Barcelona won 4-0, but this was all Messi.

His first goal was a bending free kick that banged off the far post and deflected behind the keeping.

Look at this thing whip into the corner:

<a href=”http://msn.foxsports.com/video?videoid=9e70f7e2-8d48-47a9-8284-6317e8b4f977&src=v5:embed:syndication:uuids&from=shareembed-syndication” target=”_new” title=”Messi’s free-kick puts Barcelona in front” data-mce-href=”http://msn.foxsports.com/video?videoid=9e70f7e2-8d48-47a9-8284-6317e8b4f977&src=v5:embed:syndication:uuids&from=shareembed-syndication”>Video: Messi’s free-kick puts Barcelona in front</a>

