WATCH: Lionel Messi Got His Hair Pulled, And Then Writhed Around In Agony For a while

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 today. In the late stages of the game, Madrid defender Fabio Coentrao went to the vaunted hair-pull/head-smush combo to deliver a message to Lionel Messi.
Messi took it like a true soccer player — rolling around and generally acting as if he’d been shot in the face.
Here’s the video (the replay comes at the 45-second mark):
