Lionel Messi just sunk Real Madrid by setting up a Barca goal with a beautiful run in the first half of their Copa del Rey match.



Messi takes the ball deep in Real’s half, then draws three defenders at the edge of the box before chipping it to Pedro for the goal.

Barca leads 3-1 on aggregate.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.