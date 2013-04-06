Lionel Messi And A Teammate Passed A Ball Back And Forth From 30 Yards Away Without It Hitting The Ground

Tony Manfred
Lionel Messi and his Barcelona teammate Dani Alves warmed up for Tuesday’s Champions league game against PSG with an astonishing game of catch.

In this 39-second fan video, you can see Alves (bottom left) standing near the end line and firing long balls to Messi, who is standing near mid-field, roughly 30 yards away.

The ball never touches the ground, and at the 20-second mark Alves does some insane juggling before hitting it back to Messi.

Unreal control:

