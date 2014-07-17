Wildly Popular Messaging Apps Are Becoming Immersive Mobile Platforms In Their Own Right

Messaging apps like WhatsApp and WeChat are huge and getting bigger.

BI Intelligence‘s data shows that WeChat, LINE, WhatsApp, and Snapchat are all growing their user numbers in 2014 at a quarterly rate of 15% or higher.

Like social networks before them, these apps are becoming the hubs for everything global smartphone audiences do on mobile. Messaging apps help people connect with one another, share photos, video chat, and increasingly engage in activities that earn significant revenue for the apps, including playing games, buying digital goods, and even shopping offline.

User sessions for messaging and social apps increased 203% in 2013, according to Flurry. That’s about twice as fast as the increase in sessions for all types of apps, which was 115% for the year.

A recent report from BI Intelligence takes a deep dive into the messaging wars. The report contains our exclusive estimates for monthly active users for all the top global messaging platforms — including some like Snapchat and LINE, which do not release MAU numbers. In the report, we describe the similarities and differences between 15 messaging apps and include a case study of Japan-based LINE as an example of how this category can monetise and drive hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue.

Here are some of the top insights on the mobile messaging wars:

