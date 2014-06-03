Messaging Apps Are The Growth Story Of The Decade In Mobile [CHART]

The rise of messaging apps is the most explosive tech growth story in recent memory.

Between March 2013 and March 2014, the messaging app market — as represented by the top seven apps — expanded by 148%, adding 900 million users. While photo-sharing and Instagram also saw explosive growth at around the same time, messaging is a much wider and more international category, with many players finding success and ways to monetise their services.

The chart and data are from a new report from BI Intelligence, which takes a deep dive into the messaging wars with exclusive estimates for monthly active users for all the top global messaging platforms — including some like Snapchat and LINE, which do not release MAU numbers. The chart above and the data behind it are downloadable exclusively for BI Intelligence subscribers.

Access The Full Report And Data By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>

There’s a few other dynamics that are worth noting, too:

WhatsApp blew past all the messaging app competition in mid-2013 and never looked back.

By February of this year, WhatsApp already had 100 million more monthly active users than its nearest competitor, China-based WeChat.

Facebook Messenger is still several times smaller than the top three messaging apps. Despite its global footprint and deep integration with Facebook, it’s smaller than Japan-based LINE, which is most popular in East and Southeast Asia and a handful of other countries.

Snapchat, which only recently incorporated video calls, is running neck-and-neck with messaging and voice calling app, Tango.

The report is full of charts and data that can be easily downloaded and put to use.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.