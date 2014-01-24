Messaging App LINE Now Has 330 Million Registered Users

Social Insider is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

LINE CRACKS 330 MILLION: LINE, a messaging app primarily popular in Asia, now has 330 million registered users, according to a company rep we spoke with. The app added 30 million new users in less than two months.

We estimate that approximately 61% (or, 202 million) of LINE’s registered users are active each month.

Similar to other mobile messaging apps, LINE had a breakout year in 2013. It grew its monthly active user (MAU) audience by 213%. Company management expects that success to continue this year.

“We’re aiming for 500 million [registered] users in 2014,” LINE CEO Akira Morikawa was quoted as saying by CNET Japan.

However, LINE faces stiff competition from other messaging apps.

FACEBOOK’S OWN MOBILE AD NETWORK: Facebook is testing a program to serve targeted ads on mobile apps outside its own social network, giving app developers a new way to make money. In a blog post, Facebook said it is working with a “small number of advertisers and publishers,” which makes the current test “more like a mobile ad network … rather than an outside ad-serving platform.” (Facebook Blog)

SNAPCHAT’S FAULTY VERIFICATION SYSTEM: Snapchat launched a verification system yesterday that asked users to look at an assortment of graphics and choose the ones containing the Snapchat logo. It works similar to a CAPTCHA system which tries to weed out robots to verify that a user is an actual human. However, within 30 minutes, Snapchat’s verification system was cracked, as someone used computer vision techniques to write some code that could identify the Snapchat logo template with 100% accuracy. It’s back to the drawing board for Snapchat’s security team. (Gizmodo)

SOCIALCODE HIRES MEDIA VET: Facebook strategic marketing developer SocialCode has hired Colin Sutton to lead its client strategy. Previously, Sutton was the U.S. director for social media at media agency OMD.

