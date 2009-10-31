Talking Heads Can't Stop Calling The President 'Osama'

Seriously: How long has Barack Obama been on the scene? On a national scale, since about 2004; and he’s been president for close to a year. And people on television are STILL referring to Obama as Osama!

Fox News’ Glenn Beck and Geraldo Rivera are the latest talking heads to slip up, observes Mediaite’s Steve Krakauer.

Beck confused President Obama with Osama bin Laden in one of his trademark tirades on terrorism, spouting: “You’d either have to be living in a cave in Afghanistan next to Obama, and you can’t hear anything that Osama is saying because of the goats…”

Ack! And Rivera messed up when discussing the war in Afghanistan. (Unlike Beck, who gets caught up in the moment, he realised his gaffe and seemed pretty embarrassed.)

Rightly so! Make that mistake, and you might get booed.

