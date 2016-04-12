Take a rare look at the mesmerising designs of Iran's mosques

Mohammad Reza Domiri Ganji The Nasir Al-Mulk Mosque, also known as the Pink Mosque.

Due to the political difficulties of travelling to Iran, most Americans have never had the opportunity to travel to the country and experience its amazing cultural history.

While nothing can compare to seeing Iran’s architectural beauties in person, Iranian photographer Mohammad Reza Domiri Ganji provides the next best thing. Through his photographs, Ganji explores the sunning patterns and marvels of some of Iran’s most amazing mosques.

We have shown our favourites below.

The following photos are republished with permission from Mohammad Reza Domiri Ganji.

