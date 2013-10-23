These High-Speed Photography GIFs Of Dogs Shaking Off Water Are Mesmerizing

Chris C Anderson

Photographer Carli Davidson just released a book of her dog shaking high-speed photography appropriately enough called “Shake.”

Because dogs shaking off water are amusing, and because we love photography and GIFs, we made a couple from Davidson’s “Shake” video, which you can also watch in full below.

Enjoy.

Dog Shake Gif 2Cali Davidson
Dog Shake Gif 5Cali Davidson
Dog Shake gif 6Cali Davidson
Dog Shake Gif 7Cali Davidson
Dog Shake Gif 8Cali Davidson
Dog Shake Gif 9Cali Davidson
Dog Shake Gif 11Cali Davidson
Dog Shake Gif 12Cali Davidson
Dog Shake Gif 13Cali Davidson
Dog Shaking Gif 10Cali Davidson
God Shake Gif 1Cali Davidson

You can buy Davidson’s “Shake” on her website.

Watch the video to see the above beasts in action:

SHAKE from Variable on Vimeo.

