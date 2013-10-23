These High-Speed Photography GIFs Of Dogs Shaking Off Water Are Mesmerizing

Photographer Carli Davidson just released a book of her dog shaking high-speed photography appropriately enough called “Shake.”

Because dogs shaking off water are amusing, and because we love photography and GIFs, we made a couple from Davidson’s “Shake” video, which you can also watch in full below.

Enjoy.

You can buy Davidson’s “Shake” on her website.

Watch the video to see the above beasts in action:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SHAKE from Variable on Vimeo.

