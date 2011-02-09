Meryl Streep To Play Maggie Thatcher In “Iron Lady”

One of the last leaders who had spine and could say no. Her advice to Bush 41, who was wavering on the first Gulf War, “Don’t go wobbly on me now George,” was classic.



She was referred to sometimes as “Reagan with balls.” Her famous line, “T.I.N.A” – There Is No Alternative – will be appropriate during the public sector restructuring, which is coming and will be both painful and full of strife. The government’s “free lunch” is pretty much spent.

Regardless of your politics you had to respect her for toughness and leadership. Meryl’s resemblance of the Iron Lady is striking. Here is Deadline London‘s take on the movie,

Pathé UK has released the first shot of Meryl Streep as British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Streep is in the 2nd week of filming The Iron Lady here in London. It’s the first feature from director Phyllida since she directed Streep in Mamma Mia. Jim Broadbent plays Thatcher’s husband Dennis. Damian Jones is the producer. Fox will release here in Britain through its output deal with Pathé, which is handling international sales itself. Pathé will unveil footage at Cannes. North American rights are still unsold. “I am trying to approach the role with as much zeal, fervour and attention to detail as the real Lady Thatcher possesses – I can only hope my stamina will begin to approach her own,” says Streep.

