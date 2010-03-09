Meryl Streep Starring In Good Housekeeping's theatre Show

Hearst Magazines’ Good Housekeeping is experimenting with some real-live marketing tactics, and recruiting Meryl Streep to help.



The magazine is celebrating their 125 year anniversary with a celebrity-fuelled stage show at the New York City centre. On Aprl 12, actors including Streep, Fran Drescher and Kristen Bell will appear in “Shine On: Celebrating 125 Years of Women Making Their Mark,” the New York Times reports.

Tickets will cost $45 to $1,250 and will help raise money to build the first permanent location for Washington’s National Women’s History Museum.

The show is perhaps a throwback Time Inc.’s Fortune shows from decades ago.

From the Times: The shows, to which advertisers and agencies received free tickets, featured songs and skits by a trio composed of Bill Weeden, David Finkle and Sally Fay, who performed as Weeden, Finkle & Fay. The goal was to generate good will — and additional advertising pages — for Fortune.

According to Stuart Elliott at the Times, the show is part of Hearst and other media companies’ marketing ploys to create more interactive, “tangible” experiences with their brands.

Lots of other media brands are experimenting with this real-world brand experience. Think Bravo and the New York Times working with mobile-social application Foursquare to remind users of their brands while they are out and about at bars, restaurants, stores or special events. Hearsts’ Esquire has created other real-life experiences so readers can interact with the brand through touchable “signature spaces” and furniture collections.

Good Housekeeping is working closely with their longtime advertiser, the L’Oréal’s Maybelline New York make-up brand, on the theatre show and rolling out a special anniversary issue.

With plunging ad pages and print circulations, magazines will be working on other wacky marketing and revenue stream ideas like this one to boost the bottom line.

Bringing on Meryl Street to doesn’t hurt, either.

